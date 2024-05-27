DraftKings + FanDuel promo code: Score $1.6K+ in Memorial Day bonuses for NBA, NHL Playoffs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bet on sports this week by starting with the latest DraftKings + FanDuel promo code offers. New customers can claim over $1.6K in bonuses for the NBA, NHL and much more.

Sign up through our DraftKings promo code links to make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500. A losing wager will result in a bonus refund, giving you another chance to make a bet of the same amount. And win your first $5 bet with this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a $150 bonus. Separate links are available for new customers in NC, OH and MA.

In the NBA, you can place your first wagers on Game 4 between the Celtics and Pacers. Boston can become the first team to claim a spot in the NBA Finals with another win on the road. They are 7.5-point favorites, but the Celtics have only covered the spread in Game 2. Hockey fans can use these offers for the Oilers vs. Stars. The series is tied as they play the first game in Edmonton.

Click here to activate the current DraftKings promo code offer and make a $1.5K no-sweat bet. Sign up here in most states to win $150 in bonus bets with the newest FanDuel promo code offer. New users can register on FanDuel here in OH and here in MA to win $300 in bonus bets. Click here to unlock a guaranteed $200 bonus in NC.

Perks of Using DraftKings + FanDuel for NBA, NHL Playoff Games

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer No-Sweat Bet Up to $1,500 FanDuel Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus ($300 Bonus in MA and OH, $200 Guaranteed Bonus in NC) Bonus Last Verified On May 27, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

I prefer using multiple betting apps for the NBA Playoffs, and these are the two best options. These welcome offers are just the first bonuses you can use for the Celtics vs. Pacers and Timberwolves vs. Mavericks.

DraftKings has a daily no-sweat same-game parlay available to all customers. And FanDuel has been releasing new odds boosts for each NBA game. The same can be said for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Browse both apps to find the best odds for the Panthers vs. Rangers and Oilers vs. Stars.

DraftKings Promo Code: Apply $1.5K No-Sweat Bet on Monday

Place your favorite bet by taking these steps to sign up on DraftKings. This welcome offer is available to all new customers in eligible states.

Sign up here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Provide the info needed to confirm your identity and age. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method. Place a bet up to $1,500.

If you lose this wager, DraftKings will send you a bonus bet as a refund.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win Bonus Bets for the Week

Use our guide to get started on the most popular sportsbook app in the US.

Register here in most states. Click here to sign up in OH, here in MA and here in NC. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. Deposit $10 or more into your account with PayPal, online banking, Venmo or any other payment method. Place a $5 bet on any game.

If this bet wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus. It will be a $300 bonus for new customers in OH and MA. In NC, the outcome of your bet doesn’t matter since the $200 bonus is guaranteed.