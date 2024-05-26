DraftKings promo code: Utilize $1.5K no-sweat bet on Sunday for NBA, NHL, MLB

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Make your favorite bet on Sunday with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New customers can activate one of the largest first-bet offers by signing up through our links. It can be used toward any NBA, NHL or MLB game.

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to use a no-sweat bet up to $1,500. If you lose your opening wager, you’ll be sent a bonus bet of the same amount to use on another game this week.

First, pick the game you want to bet on. There are plenty of options on Sunday, including Game 3 between the Timberwolves and Mavericks. NHL fans can bet on the Rangers vs. Panthers, while baseball enthusiasts can choose the Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Cubs and Cardinals. This offer can be used for any market, so browse through all of the different props and totals to find your favorite option.

Click here to register through our DraftKings promo code links and make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on the game of your choice.

DraftKings Promo Code for Timberwolves-Mavericks or Rangers-Panthers

DraftKings Promo Code Unlock Through Our Links New User Offer No-Sweat Bet Up to $1,500 Bonus Last Verified On May 26, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The Timberwolves were winning for most of Game 2 on Friday night, but a late three-pointer from Luka Doncic gave the Mavs another win in Minnesota. They are headed to Dallas up 2-0 in the series. The Mavericks are 3.5-point favorites at home on Sunday night, with a total set at 208.5 points. Both of their previous matchups have gone over that total.

And in the NHL postseason, the Rangers win in overtime on Friday night to tie up their series against the Panthers. Game 3 will be in Sunrise on Sunday night. The Western Conference matchup will continue on Monday night with the Stars vs. Oilers.

Steps to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New players can take these simple steps to place a large no-sweat bet on any game.

Sign up here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Fill in your full name, email, physical address and phone number. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Make a deposit with an available payment method, such as online banking, a debit card or PayPal. Place a wager up to $1,500 on any game.

A losing bet will instantly result in a bonus bet refund. This can be used for any game this week.

Early Future Odds for MLB

It’s never too early to get in your future wager for the MLB season. The Dodgers are the favorite to win the World Series in their first season with Shohei Ohtani, who isn’t even pitching this year. Their odds are at +300, followed by the Braves (+500, Yankees (+550) and Phillies (+750).

There are also future odds for the MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year. Juan Soto has the best odds to win the American League MVP, while Mookie Betts is the favorite in the National League.

New customers who register here with this DraftKings promo code offer can make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on any NBA, NHL or MLB game. A loss will cause a bonus refund.

