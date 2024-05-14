Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Grab $1K bonus for NBA & NHL playoff games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to secure $1,000 in bonus bets over the next 10 days. Redeem bonus bets to use toward the NBA, NHL and much more. And there is a special offer available for new customers in CT, MA, NY, PA and VT.

Make a bet up to $100 for 10 consecutive days after signing up through our Fanatics Sportsbook promo links. Your initial wager of the day will be matched with a bonus, giving you the chance to collect $1,000 in bonuses during this busy time in sports. Players in PA, NJ, and MI will also earn a free online casino bonus in addition to the sportsbook offer.

Start with a bet on the Pacers vs. Knicks or Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Tuesday. Both series are tied going into Game 5. Fanatics has a wide range of betting options for each game, including player props and live odds.

Sign up here to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register here to unlock an instant $50 bonus if you are located in CT, MA, NY, or VT. If you’re in PA or NJ, get 250 free spins for Cash Eruption in the FanDuel Online Casino and a $50 sportsbook bonus here. Players in Michigan can sign up here to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets and 250 free spins.

Bet NBA All Week Using the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Unlock Through Our Links New User Offer 10X$100 Bonus Bet Matches (+ 250 Free Spins in MI). New User Offer in CT, MA, NY, PA and VT $50 Instant Bonus (+250 Free Spins in PA) Bonuses Last Verified On May 14, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The home team has won each game in the Knicks-Pacers series. The Knicks are back in Madison Square Garden for Game 5 as a 2.5-point favorite. Jalen Brunson has been great throughout the playoffs, but his production was down during their two games in Indiana. You can find player props for points, rebounds, assists and other stats.

Surprisingly, the away team has had the advantage in the other series. The Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites at home on Tuesday night. Then, make your second wager on the Cavaliers vs. Celtics or Mavericks vs. Thunder on Wednesday.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: 10 Bonus Matches Up to $100 Each

Start earning bonus bets today by taking these easy steps. All new customers in eligible states can take advantage of this welcome offer.

Sign up here to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Enter the basic information needed during registration to confirm your identity and age. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Use an available banking method to fund your account, such as PayPal or a credit/debit card. Bet up to $100 for 10 days in a row.

The outcomes of your wagers don’t matter. A $100 bet for 10 straight days will result in $1,000 in bonuses.

Apply Bonus Toward NHL Playoffs, PGA Championship & More

You can use your bonus for much more than just NBA games. The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday with the Bruins vs. Panthers and Canucks vs. Oilers. The Panthers can end the series with a win at home. And golf fans can get in their wagers for the PGA Championship. Tiger Woods and other will tee off on Thursday for the second major of the year. Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the event, followed by Rory McIlroy.

Sign up here to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Bet $100 for 10 days to receive $1,000 in bonuses. Click here in CT, MA, NY, or VT to claim a $50 bonus.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)