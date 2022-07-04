As NBA front offices begin their pursuit of an NBA title next season, there are a number of players in the Association who have yet to win a championship despite being some of the best in the game.

It’s hard not to look at former Brooklyn Net James Harden and wonder how he has yet to win a ring. The same can be said for Knicks fan favorite Carmelo Anthony or the gritty Jimmy Butler.

In the spirit of debate, the amNewYork sports team took on the task of ranking the 10 best active NBA players who have yet to win a championship. The names ranged from the aforementioned Harden to Nikola Jokic to Blake Griffin.

Just missing the top 10 in four of our five writers’ lists was Derick Rose, but he did receive an honorable mention vote.

Joe Pantorno

Carmelo Anthony James Harden Chris Paul Paul George Damian Lillard Joel Embiid Nikola Jokic Jimmy Butler Russell Westbrook Devin Booker

Eric Samulski

Carmelo Anthony Chris Paul Damian Lillard James Harden Russell Westbrook Nikola Jokic Paul George Joel Embiid Jimmy Butler Devin Booker

Christian Arnold

James Harden Chris Paul Carmelo Anthony Joel Embiid Paul George Jimmy Butler Nikola Jokic Damian Lillard Russell Westbrook Devin Booker

Aidan Graham

Chris Paul Carmelo Anthony James Harden Damian Lillard Joel Embiid Nikola Jokic Paul George Jimmy Butler Blake Griffin Russell Westbrook

Nick Faria

James Harden Russell Westbrook Chris Paul Carmelo Anthony Joel Embiid Jimmy Butler Paul George Derrick Rose Nikola Jokic Damian Lillard

For more NBA coverage, visit amNY.com