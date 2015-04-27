2015 NFL draft order for first round

The first round of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday in Chicago.
Below is the order of teams selecting players:
1. Buccaneers
2. Titans
3. Jaguars
4. Raiders
5. Redskins
6. Jets
7. Bears
8. Falcons
9. Giants
10. Rams
11. Vikings
12. Browns
13. Saints
14. Dolphins
15. 49ers
16. Texans
17. Chargers
18. Chiefs
19. Browns (From Bills)
20. Eagles
21. Bengals
22. Steelers
23. Lions
24. Cardinals
25. Panthers
26. Ravens
27. Cowboys
28. Broncos
29. Colts
30. Packers
31. Saints (From Seahawks)
32. Patriots