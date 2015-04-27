2015 NFL draft order for first round

The first round of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday in Chicago. Below is the order of …

The first round of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday in Chicago.

Below is the order of teams selecting players:

1. Buccaneers

2. Titans

3. Jaguars

4. Raiders

5. Redskins

6. Jets

7. Bears

8. Falcons

9. Giants

10. Rams

11. Vikings

12. Browns

13. Saints

14. Dolphins

15. 49ers

16. Texans

17. Chargers

18. Chiefs

19. Browns (From Bills)

20. Eagles

21. Bengals

22. Steelers

23. Lions

24. Cardinals

25. Panthers

26. Ravens

27. Cowboys

28. Broncos

29. Colts

30. Packers

31. Saints (From Seahawks)

32. Patriots