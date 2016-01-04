2016 NFL opponents for the Jets

While the official NFL schedule with dates and times won’t be released until the spring, here’s a look at who …

While the official NFL schedule with dates and times won’t be released until the spring, here’s a look at who the New York Jets will play in the 2016 NFL season:

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

The NFL opens the 2016 season on Thursday, Sept. 8, and the regular season ends on New Year’s Day.