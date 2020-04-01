2020 Wimbledon canceled due to coronavirus

The All England Club announced on Wednesday morning that the 2020 Wimbledon Championships have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 134th edition of the famed Grand Slam will take place from June 28-July 11, 2021, their statement read.

“Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen – the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents – as well as our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life. Since the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in January, we have followed guidance from the UK Government and public health authorities in relation to our year-round operations, alongside developing an understanding of the likely trajectory of the outbreak in the UK. This has enabled analysis of the impact of the Government restrictions on the usual commencement in April of the significant preparations required to stage The Championships, either on the original date of 29 June, or at a later date in the summer of 2020.”

It will be the first time since 1945 — due to World War II — that Wimbledon will not take place at all. The tournament was also canceled in 1916 due to World War I, the only other time in its 143-year history.

The Championships are the second major of tennis’ Grand Slam circuit that has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The French Open, usually scheduled from late May to early June, was rescheduled for Sept. 20.

There has been no word on the future of the 2020 US Open, which is set to take place to begin on Aug. 24 in Queens.

On Tuesday, parts of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows began conversions into a 350-bed medical center while Louis Armstrong Stadium will serve as a commissary to make meals for medical workers and those in need.