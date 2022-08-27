2022 Little League World Series: Championship Saturday viewing guide

We’ve reached the Championship Rounds of the 2022 Little League World Series with both the U.S. and International Championship games being played on Saturday.

On Thursday, Nolensville, TN beat Pearland, TX 7-1 to advance to the U.S. Championship game. There, they will try to avenge their earlier loss to Honolulu, who earned a birth in the U.S. Championship game with a 13-0 victory over Nolensville on Wednesday. Honolulu has been a wrecking ball in the 2022 Little League World Series and will certainly be tough to beat.

Curacao earned its birth in the International Final with a 2-1 win over Mexico. After losing 9-3 to Panama in their second game, Curacao has now won four games in a row but nobody has beaten Chinese Taipei so far in the 2022 Little League World Series.

Now that the championship games have been decided, these will be single-elimination games to decide who moves on to the 2022 Little League World Series championship. That means that both Chinese Taipei and Honolulu could be eliminated if they lose, despite the fact that it would be their only loss of the entire tournament.

For the full updated bracket, you can click here.

Thursday Little League World Series Schedule

Curacao (5-1) (Caribbean Champion) vs Chinese Taipei (3-0) (Asia Pacific Champion)

Winner advances to the 2022 LLWS Championship

Loser will play in the 3rd place game

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Channel: ABC

Nolensville, TN (4-1) (Southeast Region) vs Honolulu, HI (4-0) (West Region)

Winner advances to the 2022 LLWS Championship

Loser will play in the 3rd place game

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Channel: ABC

For more 2022 Little League World Series coverage, visit amNY Sports