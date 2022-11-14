2022 World Cup Group D preview, teams, odds, more: Can France repeat?

The defending World Cup champions, France, highlight the field in Group D, but a top-10 team with a returning hero will be keen on becoming the darlings of the tournament in Qatar.

2022 World Cup Group D preview

Australia

FIFA Rank: 38th

38th Qualification: Defeated Peru in inter-confederation play-off

Defeated Peru in inter-confederation play-off Previous World Cup appearances: 5

5 Best finish: Round of 16 (2006)

Round of 16 (2006) Odds to win group: + 2500

2500 Odds to make knockout stage: +400

+400 Odds to win World Cup: +40000

Australia is the minnow of this group which had to survive a dizzying qualifying campaign just to make it to Qatar. The Socceroos are a physical team with nowhere near the firepower to keep up with the other teams in this group, so they’ll live and die by the counter-attack — meaning they’ll be bossed in the possession game.

X-Factor: Aaron Mooy The Celtic stalwart will play the pivotal role of setting that physical tone in the midfield for Australia, but he has the quality and experience playing in Scotland and before that, the Premier League, to spark the counter.

Australia World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Mat Ryan Copenhagen Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne Sydney FC Goalkeeper Danny Vukovic Central Coast Mariners Defender Milos Degenek Columbus Crew Defender Fran Karacic Brescia Defender Nathaniel Atkinson Hearts Defender Bailey Wright Sunderland Defender Aziz Behich Dundee United Defender Kye Rowles Hearts Defender Harry Souttar Stoke Defender Joel King OB Defender Thomas Deng Albirex Niigata Midfielder Ajdin Hrustic Verona Midfielder Aaron Mooy Celtic Midfielder Riley McGree Middlesbrough Midfielder Jackson Irvine St. Pauli Midfielder Keanu Baccus St. Mirren Midfielder Cameron Devlin Hearts Forward Martin Boyle Hibernian Forward Mathew Leckie Melbourne City Forward Jamie Maclaren Melbourne City Forward Awer Mabil Cadiz Forward Mitchell Duke Fagiano Okayama Forward Craig Goodwin Adelaide United Forward Jason Cummings Central Coast Mariners Forward Garang Kuol Central Coast Mariners

Denmark

FIFA Rank: 10th

10th Qualification: Group F winners in UEFA qualifying

Group F winners in UEFA qualifying Previous World Cup appearances: 5

5 Best finish: Quarterfinals (1998)

Quarterfinals (1998) Odds to win group: +225

+225 Odds to make knockout stage: -280

-280 Odds to win World Cup: +2500

The Danes are certainly a team to watch at the tournament. They went 9-0-1 in World Cup qualifying and have recently defeated France in Nations League play. They play a high-pressing style of play and have the talent to rip teams apart through all three portions of the pitch.

X-Factor: Christian Eriksen Roughly 16 months after his cardiac arrest in the European Championships, Denmark’s talisman will lead his team at the World Cup — a remarkable comeback that has already been in motion for some time. He has played well with Manchester United but has a chance to star in Qatar given his versatile playmaking skills within Denmark’s midfield as an attacking threat.

Denmark World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel Nice Goalkeeper Oliver Christensen Hertha Berlin Goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow Union Berlin Defender Simon Kjaer AC Milan Defender Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace Defender Daniel Wass Brondby Defender Joakim Maehle Atalanta Defender Andreas Christensen Barcelona Defender Rasmus Kristensen Leeds United Defender Jens Stryger Larsen Trabzonspor Defender Victor Nelsson Galatasaray Defender Alexander Bah Benfica Midfielder Thomas Delaney Sevilla Midfielder Mathias Jensen Brentford Midfielder Christian Eriksen Manchester United Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Tottenham Midfielder Christian Norgaard Brentford Forward Yussuf Poulsen RB Leipzig Forward Andreas Skov Olsen Club Brugge Forward Jesper Lindstrom Eintracht Frankfurt Forward Andreas Cornelius Copenhagen Forward Martin Braithwaite Espanyol Forward Jonas Wind Wolfsburg Forward Kasper Dolberg Sevilla Forward Robert Skov Hoffenheim Forward Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford

France

FIFA Rank: 4th

4th Qualification: Group D winner in UEFA qualifying

Group D winner in UEFA qualifying Previous World Cup appearances: 15

15 Best finish: Champions (1998, 2018)

Champions (1998, 2018) Odds to win group: -225

-225 Odds to make knockout stage: -1400

-1400 Odds to win World Cup: +700

The defending champions still have plenty to prove, especially after being knocked out by Switzerland in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. Regardless, Les Bleus still has one of the most imposing collective rosters of talent at the tournament, which means another deep run at the World Cup is expected.

X-Factor: Karim Benzema It’s remarkable that we’re writing this in 2022 considering Benzema had been an outcast of the national team for six years — including the 2018 World Cup — and given the other generational talents within the squad like Kylian Mbappe or Antoine Griezmann. But the Real Madrid striker has been one of the best players on the planet, winning La Liga, the Champions League, and the 2022 Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best player in the world. He’ll want to prove that he belongs on the national team, so expect an incredible partnership to be forged up front with Mbappe.

France World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris Tottenham Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola West Ham Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda Rennes Defender Benjamin Pavard Bayern Munich Defender Jules Kounde Barcelona Defender Raphael Varane Manchester United Defender Theo Hernandez AC Milan Defender Lucas Hernandez Bayern Munich Defender Axel Disasi Monaco Defender Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich Defender Ibrahima Konate Liverpool Defender William Saliba Arsenal Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid Midfielder Youssouf Fofana Monaco Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi Marseille Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Juventus Midfielder Jordan Veretout Marseille Forward Ousmane Dembele Barcelona Forward Olivier Giroud AC Milan Forward Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Forward Karim Benzema Real Madrid Forward Kylian Mbappe PSG Forward Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig Forward Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich Forward Marcus Thuram Borussia Mönchengladbach

Tunisia

FIFA Rank: 30th

30th Qualification: Defeated Mali in CAF 3rd Round

Defeated Mali in CAF 3rd Round Previous World Cup appearances: 5

5 Best finish: Group Stage (’78, ’98, ’02, ’06, ’18)

Group Stage (’78, ’98, ’02, ’06, ’18) Odds to win group: +1600

+1600 Odds to make knockout stage: +300

+300 Odds to win World Cup: +50000

A veteran team, especially up front, will sit with Australia as the underdogs of the group. But a hard-working midfield and a stout defense ensure Tunisia will be a tough out.

X-Factor: Youssef Msakni The Tunisian winger has been ripping it up for Al Arabi in Qatar, scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances during his loan spell with the club. He has scored 17 goals with the Tunisian national team and is considered one of their very best options up front. The 32-year-old will also have a chip on his shoulder after missing out on the 2018 World Cup due to injury.

Tunisia World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen CS Sfaxien Goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said US Monastir Goalkeeper Mouez Hassen Club Africain Goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi Etoile Sahel Defender Ali Abdi Caen Defender Dylan Bronn Salernitana Defender Mohamed Drager Luzern Defender Nader Ghandri Club Africain Defender Bilel Ifa Kuwait SC Defender Wajdi Kechrida Atromitos Defender Al Maaloul Al Ahly Defender Yassine Meriah Esperance Defender Montassar Talbi Lorient Midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane Esperance Midfielder Ghaylane Chaalali Esperance Midfielder Aissa Laidouni Ferencvaros Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri Birmingham City Midfielder Ferjani Sassi Al Duhail Midfielder Elyas Skhiri Cologne Forward Anis Ben Slimane Brondby Forward Seifeddine Jaziri Zamalek Forward Issam Jebali Odense Forward Wahbi Khazri Montpellier Forward Taha Yassine Khenissi Kuwait Forward Youssef Msakni Al Arabi Forward Naim Sliti Al Ittifaq

2022 World Cup Group D schedule

Date Match Time TV Tuesday, Nov. 22 Denmark v. Tunisia 8 AM FS1 Tuesday, Nov. 22 France Australia 2 PM FOX Saturday, Nov. 26 Tunisia v. Australia 5 AM FS1 Saturday, Nov. 26 France v. Denmark 11 AM FOX Wednesday, Nov. 30 Tunisia v. France 10 AM FOX Wednesday, Nov. 30 Australia v. Denmark 10 AM FS1

