2022 World Cup Group D preview, teams, odds, more: Can France repeat?

The defending World Cup champions, France, highlight the field in Group D, but a top-10 team with a returning hero will be keen on becoming the darlings of the tournament in Qatar.
2022 World Cup Group D preview
Australia
- FIFA Rank: 38th
- Qualification: Defeated Peru in inter-confederation play-off
- Previous World Cup appearances: 5
- Best finish: Round of 16 (2006)
- Odds to win group: +2500
- Odds to make knockout stage: +400
- Odds to win World Cup: +40000
Australia is the minnow of this group which had to survive a dizzying qualifying campaign just to make it to Qatar. The Socceroos are a physical team with nowhere near the firepower to keep up with the other teams in this group, so they’ll live and die by the counter-attack — meaning they’ll be bossed in the possession game.
X-Factor: Aaron Mooy The Celtic stalwart will play the pivotal role of setting that physical tone in the midfield for Australia, but he has the quality and experience playing in Scotland and before that, the Premier League, to spark the counter.
Australia World Cup Roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goalkeeper
|Mat Ryan
|Copenhagen
|Goalkeeper
|Andrew Redmayne
|Sydney FC
|Goalkeeper
|Danny Vukovic
|Central Coast Mariners
|Defender
|Milos Degenek
|Columbus Crew
|Defender
|Fran Karacic
|Brescia
|Defender
|Nathaniel Atkinson
|Hearts
|Defender
|Bailey Wright
|Sunderland
|Defender
|Aziz Behich
|Dundee United
|Defender
|Kye Rowles
|Hearts
|Defender
|Harry Souttar
|Stoke
|Defender
|Joel King
|OB
|Defender
|Thomas Deng
|Albirex Niigata
|Midfielder
|Ajdin Hrustic
|Verona
|Midfielder
|Aaron Mooy
|Celtic
|Midfielder
|Riley McGree
|Middlesbrough
|Midfielder
|Jackson Irvine
|St. Pauli
|Midfielder
|Keanu Baccus
|St. Mirren
|Midfielder
|Cameron Devlin
|Hearts
|Forward
|Martin Boyle
|Hibernian
|Forward
|Mathew Leckie
|Melbourne City
|Forward
|Jamie Maclaren
|Melbourne City
|Forward
|Awer Mabil
|Cadiz
|Forward
|Mitchell Duke
|Fagiano Okayama
|Forward
|Craig Goodwin
|Adelaide United
|Forward
|Jason Cummings
|Central Coast Mariners
|Forward
|Garang Kuol
|Central Coast Mariners
Denmark
- FIFA Rank: 10th
- Qualification: Group F winners in UEFA qualifying
- Previous World Cup appearances: 5
- Best finish: Quarterfinals (1998)
- Odds to win group: +225
- Odds to make knockout stage: -280
- Odds to win World Cup: +2500
The Danes are certainly a team to watch at the tournament. They went 9-0-1 in World Cup qualifying and have recently defeated France in Nations League play. They play a high-pressing style of play and have the talent to rip teams apart through all three portions of the pitch.
X-Factor: Christian Eriksen Roughly 16 months after his cardiac arrest in the European Championships, Denmark’s talisman will lead his team at the World Cup — a remarkable comeback that has already been in motion for some time. He has played well with Manchester United but has a chance to star in Qatar given his versatile playmaking skills within Denmark’s midfield as an attacking threat.
Denmark World Cup Roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goalkeeper
|Kasper Schmeichel
|Nice
|Goalkeeper
|Oliver Christensen
|Hertha Berlin
|Goalkeeper
|Frederik Ronnow
|Union Berlin
|Defender
|Simon Kjaer
|AC Milan
|Defender
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|Defender
|Daniel Wass
|Brondby
|Defender
|Joakim Maehle
|Atalanta
|Defender
|Andreas Christensen
|Barcelona
|Defender
|Rasmus Kristensen
|Leeds United
|Defender
|Jens Stryger Larsen
|Trabzonspor
|Defender
|Victor Nelsson
|Galatasaray
|Defender
|Alexander Bah
|Benfica
|Midfielder
|Thomas Delaney
|Sevilla
|Midfielder
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|Midfielder
|Christian Eriksen
|Manchester United
|Midfielder
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|Tottenham
|Midfielder
|Christian Norgaard
|Brentford
|Forward
|Yussuf Poulsen
|RB Leipzig
|Forward
|Andreas Skov Olsen
|Club Brugge
|Forward
|Jesper Lindstrom
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Forward
|Andreas Cornelius
|Copenhagen
|Forward
|Martin Braithwaite
|Espanyol
|Forward
|Jonas Wind
|Wolfsburg
|Forward
|Kasper Dolberg
|Sevilla
|Forward
|Robert Skov
|Hoffenheim
|Forward
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
France
- FIFA Rank: 4th
- Qualification: Group D winner in UEFA qualifying
- Previous World Cup appearances: 15
- Best finish: Champions (1998, 2018)
- Odds to win group: -225
- Odds to make knockout stage: -1400
- Odds to win World Cup: +700
The defending champions still have plenty to prove, especially after being knocked out by Switzerland in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. Regardless, Les Bleus still has one of the most imposing collective rosters of talent at the tournament, which means another deep run at the World Cup is expected.
X-Factor: Karim Benzema It’s remarkable that we’re writing this in 2022 considering Benzema had been an outcast of the national team for six years — including the 2018 World Cup — and given the other generational talents within the squad like Kylian Mbappe or Antoine Griezmann. But the Real Madrid striker has been one of the best players on the planet, winning La Liga, the Champions League, and the 2022 Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best player in the world. He’ll want to prove that he belongs on the national team, so expect an incredible partnership to be forged up front with Mbappe.
France World Cup Roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goalkeeper
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham
|Goalkeeper
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|Goalkeeper
|Steve Mandanda
|Rennes
|Defender
|Benjamin Pavard
|Bayern Munich
|Defender
|Jules Kounde
|Barcelona
|Defender
|Raphael Varane
|Manchester United
|Defender
|Theo Hernandez
|AC Milan
|Defender
|Lucas Hernandez
|Bayern Munich
|Defender
|Axel Disasi
|Monaco
|Defender
|Dayot Upamecano
|Bayern Munich
|Defender
|Ibrahima Konate
|Liverpool
|Defender
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|Midfielder
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|Midfielder
|Youssouf Fofana
|Monaco
|Midfielder
|Matteo Guendouzi
|Marseille
|Midfielder
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|Real Madrid
|Midfielder
|Adrien Rabiot
|Juventus
|Midfielder
|Jordan Veretout
|Marseille
|Forward
|Ousmane Dembele
|Barcelona
|Forward
|Olivier Giroud
|AC Milan
|Forward
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|Forward
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|Forward
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|Forward
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|Forward
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|Forward
|Marcus Thuram
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
Tunisia
- FIFA Rank: 30th
- Qualification: Defeated Mali in CAF 3rd Round
- Previous World Cup appearances: 5
- Best finish: Group Stage (’78, ’98, ’02, ’06, ’18)
- Odds to win group: +1600
- Odds to make knockout stage: +300
- Odds to win World Cup: +50000
A veteran team, especially up front, will sit with Australia as the underdogs of the group. But a hard-working midfield and a stout defense ensure Tunisia will be a tough out.
X-Factor: Youssef Msakni The Tunisian winger has been ripping it up for Al Arabi in Qatar, scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances during his loan spell with the club. He has scored 17 goals with the Tunisian national team and is considered one of their very best options up front. The 32-year-old will also have a chip on his shoulder after missing out on the 2018 World Cup due to injury.
Tunisia World Cup Roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goalkeeper
|Aymen Dahmen
|CS Sfaxien
|Goalkeeper
|Bechir Ben Said
|US Monastir
|Goalkeeper
|Mouez Hassen
|Club Africain
|Goalkeeper
|Aymen Mathlouthi
|Etoile Sahel
|Defender
|Ali Abdi
|Caen
|Defender
|Dylan Bronn
|Salernitana
|Defender
|Mohamed Drager
|Luzern
|Defender
|Nader Ghandri
|Club Africain
|Defender
|Bilel Ifa
|Kuwait SC
|Defender
|Wajdi Kechrida
|Atromitos
|Defender
|Al Maaloul
|Al Ahly
|Defender
|Yassine Meriah
|Esperance
|Defender
|Montassar Talbi
|Lorient
|Midfielder
|Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane
|Esperance
|Midfielder
|Ghaylane Chaalali
|Esperance
|Midfielder
|Aissa Laidouni
|Ferencvaros
|Midfielder
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Birmingham City
|Midfielder
|Ferjani Sassi
|Al Duhail
|Midfielder
|Elyas Skhiri
|Cologne
|Forward
|Anis Ben Slimane
|Brondby
|Forward
|Seifeddine Jaziri
|Zamalek
|Forward
|Issam Jebali
|Odense
|Forward
|Wahbi Khazri
|Montpellier
|Forward
|Taha Yassine Khenissi
|Kuwait
|Forward
|Youssef Msakni
|Al Arabi
|Forward
|Naim Sliti
|Al Ittifaq
2022 World Cup Group D schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|TV
|Tuesday, Nov. 22
|Denmark v. Tunisia
|8 AM
|FS1
|Tuesday, Nov. 22
|France Australia
|2 PM
|FOX
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|Tunisia v. Australia
|5 AM
|FS1
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|France v. Denmark
|11 AM
|FOX
|Wednesday, Nov. 30
|Tunisia v. France
|10 AM
|FOX
|Wednesday, Nov. 30
|Australia v. Denmark
|10 AM
|FS1
