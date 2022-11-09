USMNT reveals 2022 World Cup roster: Full 26-man roster inside

The United States’ 26-man roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beginning on Nov. 20, has been revealed Wednesday night as they prepare for soccer’s grandest stage.

2022 US Men’s Soccer Team (USMNT) World Cup roster

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson, NYCFC (MLS)

Ethan Horvath, Luton Town (EFL Championship)

Matt Turner, Arsenal (English Premier League)

Defenders

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic (Scottish Premier League)

Sergińo Dest, AC Milan (Serie A)

Aaron Long, NY Red Bulls (MLS)

Shaq Moore, Nashville SC (MLS)

Tim Ream, Fulham (English Premier League)

Antonee Robinson, Fulham (English Premier League)

Joe Scally, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga)

DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Milan (Serie A)

Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (MLS)

Midfielders

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United (English Premier League)

Kellyn Acosta, LAFC (MLS)

Tyler Adams, Leeds United (English Premier League)

Luca De La Torre, Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Weston McKennie, Juventus (Serie A)

Yunus Musah, Valencia (La Liga)

Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders (MLS)

Forwards

Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas (MLS)

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (MLS)

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea (English Premier League)

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

Josh Sargent, Norwich City (EFL Championship)

Tim Weah, Lille (Ligue 1)

Haji Wright, Antalyaspor (Süper Lig)

It’s officially a new dawn for the USMNT as they bring a young, tight-knit group to the World Cup after missing out completely on the competition in 2018. It was the first time since 1986 that they didn’t reach the tournament, breaking a run of seven consecutive appearances.

That team’s average age was 28. This team’s average age is roughly four years younger.

There were some notable omissions from the roster — most notably forward Ricardo Pepi who scored three times during qualifying to help the Americans get to Qatar.

“Josh [Sargent] is competing in the Championship. He played in the Premier League,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We’re playing Wales and England, both teams are stocked with players from those leagues. Haji Wright is in great form… Jesús [Ferreira] has been good for us and he understands the gameplan and knows how to execute it.”

There also were considerable question marks regarding the team’s stable of goalkeepers considering Zack Steffen has dealt with a nagging knee injury that’s kept him off the roster.

“We saw a lot of progress with Matt Turner in these last six months,” Berhalter said. “We know Ethan Horvath has been competing at a good level with Luton in the Championship, and Sean Johnson has been a mainstay with this group since Day 1.

“[We’re leaning] toward [Turner] being the No. 1 but he’s had a slight injury he’s been working on. We’re going to get him into camp and see how he is. But that would be the lean.”

The youthful approach has presented Berhalter with a roster filled with exports plying their trade in some of the top leagues in the world rather than trying to lean on an MLS-dominated roster that simply never had the horses to keep up with the elite clubs of the world.

Eighteen of the 26-man roster is playing their club soccer in Europe, including five from the Premier League in England and three from Italy’s Serie A.

Placed in Group B, they begin their World Cup journey against Wales on Nov. 21 before meeting England and Iran. If they finish within the top two of the group, they’ll move on to the knockout stage for the seventh time ever.

