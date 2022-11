2022 World Cup: Groups, schedule, TV, how to watch

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Coming much later than usual, we’ll be celebrating the 2022 World Cup from Qatar during the holiday season rather than summer vacation, though that won’t do much to diminish the magic that comes with arguably the largest sporting tournament on the planet.

Thirty-two qualified teams have been split up into eight groups of four as the first stage of the competition is just a week and a half away.

Here is how you can catch all of the group-stage action from the World Cup:

2022 World Cup schedule, how to watch

GROUP A

Ecuador

Netherlands

Qatar

Senegal

Date Match Time TV Sunday, Nov. 20 Qatar v. Ecuador 11 AM ET FOX Monday, Nov. 21 Senegal v. Netherlands 11 AM FOX Friday, Nov. 25 Qatar v. Senegal 8 AM FS1 Friday, Nov. 25 Netherlands v. Ecuador 11 AM FOX Tuesday, Nov. 29 Netherlands v. Qatar 10 AM FOX Tuesday, Nov. 29 Ecuador v. Senegal 10 AM FS1

GROUP B

England

Iran

United States

Wales

Date Match Time TV Monday, Nov. 21 England v. Iran 8 AM FS1 Monday, Nov. 21 United States v. Wales 2 PM FOX Friday, Nov. 25 Wales vs. Iran 5 AM FS1 Friday, Nov. 25 England vs. United States 2 PM FOX Tuesday, Nov. 29 Wales vs. England 2 PM FS1 Tuesday, Nov. 29 Iran vs. United States 2 PM FOX

GROUP C

Argentina

Mexico

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Date Match Time TV Tuesday, Nov. 22 Argentina v. Saudi Arabia 5 AM FS1 Tuesday, Nov. 22 Mexico v. Poland 11 AM FOX Saturday, Nov. 26 Poland v. Saudi Arabia 8 AM FS1 Saturday, Nov. 26 Argentina v. Mexico 2 PM FOX Wednesday, Nov. 30 Saudi Arabia v. Mexico 2 PM FS1 Wednesday, Nov. 30 Poland v. Argentina 2 PM FOX

GROUP D

Australia

Denmark

France

Tunisia

Date Match Time TV Tuesday, Nov. 22 Denmark v. Tunisia 8 AM FS1 Tuesday, Nov. 22 France Australia 2 PM FOX Saturday, Nov. 26 Tunisia v. Australia 5 AM FS1 Saturday, Nov. 26 France v. Denmark 11 AM FOX Wednesday, Nov. 30 Tunisia v. France 10 AM FOX Wednesday, Nov. 30 Australia v. Denmark 10 AM FS1

GROUP E

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Spain

Date Match Time TV Wednesday, Nov. 23 Germany v. Japan 8 AM FS1 Wednesday, Nov. 23 Spain v. Costa Rica 11 AM FOX Sunday, Nov. 27 Japan v. Costa Rica 5 AM FS1 Sunday, Nov. 27 Spain v. Germany 2 PM FOX Thursday, Dec. 1 Japan v. Spain 2 PM FOX Thursday, Dec. 1 Costa Rica v. Germany 2 PM FS1

GROUP F

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Morocco

Date Match Time TV Wednesday, Nov. 23 Morocco v. Croatia 5 AM FS1 Wednesday, Nov. 23 Belgium v. Canada 2 PM FOX Sunday, Nov. 27 Belgium v. Morocco 8 AM FS1 Sunday, Nov. 27 Croatia v. Canada 11 AM FOX Thursday, Dec. 1 Croatia v. Belgium 10 AM FOX Thursday, Dec. 1 Canada v. Morocco 10 AM FS1

GROUP G

Brazil

Cameroon

Serbia

Switzerland

Date Match Time TV Thursday, Nov. 24 Switzerland v. Cameroon 5 AM FS1 Thursday, Nov. 24 Brazil v. Serbia 2 PM FOX Monday, Nov. 28 Cameroon v. Serbia 5 AM FS1 Saturday, Nov. 26 Brazil v. Switzerland 11 AM FOX Friday, Dec. 2 Serbia v. Switzerland 2 PM FS1 Friday, Dec. 2 Cameroon v. Brazil 2 PM FOX

GROUP H

Ghana

Portugal

South Korea

Uruguay

Date Match Time TV Thursday, Nov. 24 Uruguay v. South Korea 8 AM FS1 Thursday, Nov. 24 Portugal v. Ghana 11 AM FOX Monday, Nov. 28 South Korea v. Ghana 8 AM FS1 Monday, Nov. 28 Portugal v. Uruguay 2 PM FOX Friday, Dec. 2 South Korea v. Portugal 10 AM FOX Friday, Dec. 2 Ghana v. Uruguay 10 AM FS1

*All games can also be live-streamed on Peacock

