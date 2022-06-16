2026 World Cup Host Cities Selected: New York/New Jersey picked

For the first time since 1994, New York and New Jersey will play host to the World Cup in 2026.

FIFA announced Thursday evening that the joint New York/New Jersey bid had been selected as a host city for soccer’s biggest tournament.

In a joint celebration at Liberty State Park between the two states, New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy and New York City Mayor, Eric Adams shared their excitement with the watch party with an eye on the future.

“We are energized! Soccer has a way of bridging us all together” Adams said amongst the loud cheers.

“As much as we want the early games, we also want the final game as well. We want the World Cup trophy to be hoisted here at MetLife Stadium” Murphy also added.

It’s the second time a New York/New Jersey World Cup bid has been granted by FIFA. In 1994, Giants Stadium played host to the World Cup quarterfinal and semifinal matches, while the Final was played out at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will have games played in Mexico, Canada and the United States. While this is the third time Mexico has played host to soccer’s biggest event, this is Canada’s first hosting World Cup matches.

In a celebration that saw members from both the New York Red Bulls, and NYCFC in attendance as part of the large watch party that saw over 1,000 people join in on the celebration.

New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver spoke about the diversity of New York and New Jersey as a prime reason for the joint partnership to be selected.

“We know we can offer players, families, and sponsors the time of their lives.” Oliver said.

Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Kansas City, Houston, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami also joined New York/New Jersey as host city picks for the World Cup.

For more soccer coverage like this 2026 World Cup update, visit AMNY.com