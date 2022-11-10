2022 World Cup: Group A preview, teams, odds, more

2022 World Cup Group A preview
Qatar
- FIFA Rank: 50th
- Qualification: Automatic (host country)
- Previous World Cup appearances: 0
- Odds to win group: +1000
- Odds to make knockout stage: +350
- Odds to win World Cup: +30000
The defending Asian Cup winners from 2019 are making their first-ever appearance at the World Cup thanks to the controversial scandal that awarded them host duties this year. None of the players on their roster play their domestic-league soccer outside of the country, so they are naturally hefty underdogs against more experienced sides within the group.
X-Factor: Almoez Ali The 26-year-old forward is Qatar’s star up front, recording 41 goals in 84 caps with the national team. He’s played his domestic soccer with Al-Duhail since 2016, but before that, he had the rare distinction of being the first Qatari soccer player to score in a Spanish league when he spent time with Cultural Leonesa in Segunda Division B.
Ecuador
- FIFA Rank: 44th
- Qualification: 4th in COMNEBOL
- Previous World Cup appearances: 3
- Best finish: Round of 16 (2006)
- Odds to win group: +500
- Odds to make knockout stage: +100
- Odds to win World Cup: +15000
A younger side is quick on the ball and defensively stout at times, but a lack of legitimate goal-scoring menace could prove problematic for La Tri. Their best chance of success is to live and die by the counter-attack.
X-Factor: Moises Caicedo There is no player more indicative of Ecuador’s style than Caicedo — a 20-year-old midfielder that is plying his trade with Brighton & Hove Albion, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League. He will be the engine that makes Ecuador go.
Netherlands
- FIFA Rank: 8th
- Qualification: UEFA Group G winners
- Previous World Cup appearances: 10
- Best finish: 2nd place (1974, 1978, 2010)
- Odds to win group: -280
- Odds to make knockout stage: -1200
- Odds to win World Cup: +1200
Three times a bridesmaid, the Netherlands has never tasted ultimate World Cup glory. After losing to Spain in the final in 2010 and finishing third in Brazil four years later, the Oranje shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Back in 2022, they’re the clear-cut favorites to win the group thanks to a resolute defense anchored by Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk.
X-Factor: Frenkie de Jong The Netherlands’ largest weakness is a midfield that lacks width and some imagination, so it will be up to de Jong — who plays his club soccer with the Spanish giants Barcelona — to inspire the Dutch in Qatar.
Senegal
- FIFA Rank: 18th
- Qualification: Defeated Egypt in 3rd round of CAF qualifiers
- Previous World Cup appearances: 2
- Best finish: Quarterfinals (2002)
- Odds to win group: +450
- Odds to make knockout stage: -110
- Odds to win World Cup: +10000
Senegal is a team flush with talent playing in top leagues around the world. Ten players, including Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, play in England. Another six play in France. They’re another strong defensive team who will rely heavily on one, central x-factor up front.
X-Factor: Sadio Mane Rising to stardom with Liverpool in England, Mane made the jump to Bayern Munich in Germany where he has begun to find his legs in the Bundesliga with nine goals in all competitions. With Senegal, he boasts 34 goals in 92 appearances with his national side, but it is uncertain whether or not he’ll be ready for the tournament as he deals with a leg injury. His status could hold Senegal’s hopes in the balance.
*Odds courtesy of DraftKings
2022 World Cup Group A schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|Qatar v. Ecuador
|11 AM ET
|FOX
|Monday, Nov. 21
|Senegal v. Netherlands
|11 AM
|FOX
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Qatar v. Senegal
|8 AM
|FS1
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Netherlands v. Ecuador
|11 AM
|FOX
|Tuesday, Nov. 29
|Netherlands v. Qatar
|10 AM
|FOX
|Tuesday, Nov. 29
|Ecuador v. Senegal
|10 AM
|FS1
