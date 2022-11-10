2022 World Cup: Group A preview, teams, odds, more

2022 World Cup Group A preview

Qatar

FIFA Rank: 50th

50th Qualification: Automatic (host country)

Automatic (host country) Previous World Cup appearances: 0

0 Odds to win group: +1000

+1000 Odds to make knockout stage: +350

+350 Odds to win World Cup: +30000

The defending Asian Cup winners from 2019 are making their first-ever appearance at the World Cup thanks to the controversial scandal that awarded them host duties this year. None of the players on their roster play their domestic-league soccer outside of the country, so they are naturally hefty underdogs against more experienced sides within the group.

X-Factor: Almoez Ali The 26-year-old forward is Qatar’s star up front, recording 41 goals in 84 caps with the national team. He’s played his domestic soccer with Al-Duhail since 2016, but before that, he had the rare distinction of being the first Qatari soccer player to score in a Spanish league when he spent time with Cultural Leonesa in Segunda Division B.

Ecuador

FIFA Rank: 44th

44th Qualification: 4th in COMNEBOL

4th in COMNEBOL Previous World Cup appearances: 3

3 Best finish: Round of 16 (2006)

Round of 16 (2006) Odds to win group: +500

+500 Odds to make knockout stage: +100

+100 Odds to win World Cup: +15000

A younger side is quick on the ball and defensively stout at times, but a lack of legitimate goal-scoring menace could prove problematic for La Tri. Their best chance of success is to live and die by the counter-attack.

X-Factor: Moises Caicedo There is no player more indicative of Ecuador’s style than Caicedo — a 20-year-old midfielder that is plying his trade with Brighton & Hove Albion, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League. He will be the engine that makes Ecuador go.

Netherlands

FIFA Rank: 8th

8th Qualification: UEFA Group G winners

UEFA Group G winners Previous World Cup appearances: 10

Best finish: 2nd place (1974, 1978, 2010)

2nd place (1974, 1978, 2010) Odds to win group: -280

-280 Odds to make knockout stage: -1200

-1200 Odds to win World Cup: +1200

Three times a bridesmaid, the Netherlands has never tasted ultimate World Cup glory. After losing to Spain in the final in 2010 and finishing third in Brazil four years later, the Oranje shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Back in 2022, they’re the clear-cut favorites to win the group thanks to a resolute defense anchored by Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk.

X-Factor: Frenkie de Jong The Netherlands’ largest weakness is a midfield that lacks width and some imagination, so it will be up to de Jong — who plays his club soccer with the Spanish giants Barcelona — to inspire the Dutch in Qatar.

Senegal

FIFA Rank: 18th

18th Qualification: Defeated Egypt in 3rd round of CAF qualifiers

Defeated Egypt in 3rd round of CAF qualifiers Previous World Cup appearances: 2

2 Best finish: Quarterfinals (2002)

Quarterfinals (2002) Odds to win group: +450

+450 Odds to make knockout stage: -110

-110 Odds to win World Cup: +10000

Senegal is a team flush with talent playing in top leagues around the world. Ten players, including Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, play in England. Another six play in France. They’re another strong defensive team who will rely heavily on one, central x-factor up front.

X-Factor: Sadio Mane Rising to stardom with Liverpool in England, Mane made the jump to Bayern Munich in Germany where he has begun to find his legs in the Bundesliga with nine goals in all competitions. With Senegal, he boasts 34 goals in 92 appearances with his national side, but it is uncertain whether or not he’ll be ready for the tournament as he deals with a leg injury. His status could hold Senegal’s hopes in the balance.

2022 World Cup Group A schedule

Date Match Time TV Sunday, Nov. 20 Qatar v. Ecuador 11 AM ET FOX Monday, Nov. 21 Senegal v. Netherlands 11 AM FOX Friday, Nov. 25 Qatar v. Senegal 8 AM FS1 Friday, Nov. 25 Netherlands v. Ecuador 11 AM FOX Tuesday, Nov. 29 Netherlands v. Qatar 10 AM FOX Tuesday, Nov. 29 Ecuador v. Senegal 10 AM FS1

