2023 NIT Tournament: Hofstra vs. Rutgers how to watch, preview

Hofstra and Rutgers didn’t end exactly how either had hoped for, but the two schools will play at least one more game this season with the two going head-to-head in the NIT Tournament. Both programs had their seasons cut short in their conference tournaments and missed out on bids to the NCAA Tournament.

Hofstra Pride (24-9) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (19-14)

How to Watch:

DATE: Tuesday, March 14th

LOCATION: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

TIME: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

ESPNU RADIO: 880 AM WCBS, WRHU

What to Know:

Hofstra and Rutgers both missed out on their chance to go dancing this season and instead will compete for NIT glory. The pride is making its seventh NIT appearance in the program’s history, and first since 2019, and the Scarlet Knights will make the program’s 15th appearance in the postseason tournament, as well as their first since 2006.

Ironically enough, Hofstra and Rutgers met previously in the NIT back in 1999, which was the Pride’s first invitation to the tournament. The two schools have faced each other just once in the last nine years with Rutgers taking the only meeting in that span 70-56 on Nov. 20, 2020.

Both schools are coming tough losses in their respective conference tournaments, with Hofstra being upset by UNC-Wilmington in overtime and the Scarlet Knights falling to Purdue 70-65. To add salt to the wound for Rutgers, they just missed out on an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, disappointing Scarlet Knights’ fans everywhere including New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

“#35 in KenPom rankings. Beat #1 seed Purdue on the road and nearly beat them again two days ago,” Murphy tweeted. “And won against a number of strong teams during the season. Rutgers should have made the Tourney. Period. Full stop.”

Rutgers boasted 10 wins against quad 1 and quad 2 opponents and defeated the No. 1 team in the country Purdue this season as well. They also allowed the sixth-fewest points allowed per game in all of college basketball at 60.3.

Hofstra’s impressive campaign fell short of what was expected for the CAA Tournament’s No. 1 seed. The Pride had won 12 straight games at one point during the regular season and they’ve held opponents this season to a field goal percentage of 40.10%.