2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round predictions from AMNY Sports team

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Monday night with the Islanders kicking off local action down in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes.

It’s a tantalizing appetizer for the main course around the Big Apple, which is a massive rivalry tilt between the Rangers and Devils that begins on Tuesday.

While the Metropolitan area will like its chances to have representation late in the playoffs, the rest of the field provides the favorites.

The Boston Bruins are coming off a historic season with 65 wins and 135 points and look poised to run over the league. But the defending champion Avalanche look to hit their stride out west — though Connor McDavid and the dangerous Edmonton Oilers might have something to say about that.

Check out our first-round predictions below:

Christian Arnold, staff writer

Eastern Conference

Bruins vs. Panthers: Panthers in 7

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Maple Leafs in 6

Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Hurricanes in 6

Devils vs. Rangers: Rangers in 7

Western Conference

Golden Knights vs. Jets: Golden Knights in 6

Oilers vs. Kings: Oilers in 6

Avalanche vs. Kraken: Avalanche in 5

Stars vs. Wild: Stars in 6

Nick Faria, staff writer

Eastern Conference

Bruins vs. Panthers – Panthers in 5

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning – Maple Leafs in 7

Hurricanes vs. Islanders – Islanders in 6

Devils vs. Rangers – Rangers in 7

Western Conference

Golden Knights vs. Jets – Vegas in 6

Oilers vs. Kings – Edmonton in 6

Avalanche vs. Kraken – Colorado in 5

Stars vs. Wild – Dallas in 7

Joe Pantorno, executive sports editor

Eastern Conference

Bruins vs. Panthers: Bruins in 5

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Maple Leafs in 6

Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Islanders in 7

Devils vs. Rangers: Devils in 7

Western Conference

Golden Knights vs. Jets: Golden Knights in 6

Oilers vs. Kings: Oilers in 6

Avalanche vs. Kraken: Avalanche in 5

Stars vs. Wild: Stars in 6

Eric Samulski, managing sports editor

Eastern Conference

Bruins vs. Panthers: Bruins in 5

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Maple Leafs in 6

Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Islanders in 7

Devils vs. Rangers: Rangers in 6

Western Conference First Round

Golden Knights vs. Jets: Golden Knights in 6

Oilers vs. Kings: Oilers in 5

Avalanche vs. Kraken: Avalanche in 6

Stars vs. Wild: Stars in 6

