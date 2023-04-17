Quantcast
Islanders

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round predictions from AMNY Sports team

Devils and Rangers face off in Stanley Cup Playoffs
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) holds onto New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar’s (90) leg as he tends net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Monday night with the Islanders kicking off local action down in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

It’s a tantalizing appetizer for the main course around the Big Apple, which is a massive rivalry tilt between the Rangers and Devils that begins on Tuesday.

While the Metropolitan area will like its chances to have representation late in the playoffs, the rest of the field provides the favorites.

The Boston Bruins are coming off a historic season with 65 wins and 135 points and look poised to run over the league. But the defending champion Avalanche look to hit their stride out west — though Connor McDavid and the dangerous Edmonton Oilers might have something to say about that. 

Check out our first-round predictions below:

Christian Arnold, staff writer

Eastern Conference

  • Bruins vs. Panthers: Panthers in 7
  • Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Maple Leafs in 6
  • Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Hurricanes in 6
  • Devils vs. Rangers: Rangers in 7

Western Conference 

  • Golden Knights vs. Jets: Golden Knights in 6
  • Oilers vs. Kings: Oilers in 6
  • Avalanche vs. Kraken: Avalanche in 5
  • Stars vs. Wild: Stars in 6

 

Nick Faria, staff writer

Eastern Conference

  • Bruins vs. Panthers – Panthers in 5
  • Maple Leafs vs. Lightning – Maple Leafs in 7
  • Hurricanes vs. Islanders – Islanders in 6
  • Devils vs. Rangers – Rangers in 7
Western Conference
  • Golden Knights vs. Jets – Vegas in 6
  • Oilers vs. Kings – Edmonton in 6
  • Avalanche vs. Kraken – Colorado in 5
  • Stars vs. Wild – Dallas in 7
Brock Nelson Barzal Islanders
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins with center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Joe Pantorno, executive sports editor

Eastern Conference

  • Bruins vs. Panthers: Bruins in 5
  • Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Maple Leafs in 6
  • Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Islanders in 7
  • Devils vs. Rangers: Devils in 7

Western Conference

  • Golden Knights vs. Jets: Golden Knight s in 6
  • Oilers vs. Kings: Oilers in 6
  • Avalanche vs. Kraken: Avalanche in 5
  • Stars vs. Wild: Stars in 6

 

Eric Samulski, managing sports editor

Eastern Conference

  • Bruins vs. Panthers: Bruins in 5
  • Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Maple Leafs in 6
  • Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Islanders in 7
  • Devils vs. Rangers: Rangers in 6

Western Conference First Round

  • Golden Knights vs. Jets: Golden Knights in 6
  • Oilers vs. Kings: Oilers in 5
  • Avalanche vs. Kraken: Avalanche in 6
  • Stars vs. Wild: Stars in 6

 

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

