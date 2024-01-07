2024 CFP National Championship Game: Michigan vs. Washington how to watch, odds

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates on the podium after a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Washington plays Michigan in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, with the Huskies looking for their first national title since 1991 and the Wolverines going for their first since 1997.

Both teams are in their first CFP title game. It will be only the third time that a pair of 14-0 teams have met. The Huskies have won 21 straight games, including each of the last 10 by 10 points or less. The Wolverines lost in the CFP semifinals the last two years and are the first Big Ten team since Ohio State in 2015 to reach the final.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the Heisman Trophy runner-up and the first player to throw for 4,500 yards in back-to-back seasons since Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes in 2015-16. He passed for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-31 semifinal win over Texas.

Michigan has the nation’s top defense, allowing 250 yards and 10.2 points per game. The Wolverines have surrendered only seven touchdowns through the air, the fewest in the country. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is 26-1 as the starter. Michigan won its semifinal against Alabama 27-20 in overtime.

Washington vs. Michigan 2024 National Championship Game: How to watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 Time: Kickoff will be shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET

Kickoff will be shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX TV: ESPN

ESPN How to stream: Viewers whose services include ESPN or ESPN+ can watch on the network’s streaming platforms. Other streaming services include Fubo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu + Live TV.

Washington vs. Michigan 2024 National Championship Game Odds

Spread: Michigan -4.5

Michigan -4.5 Over/Under: 56.5

56.5 Washington Moneyline: +160

+160 Michigan Moneyline: -192

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more on the 2024 National Championship Game, visit AMNY.com