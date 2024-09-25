Quantcast
Sports

2024 NFL Week 4 odds: Giants 6-point underdogs vs. Cowboys on TNF, Jets heavy favorites

By Posted on
Jets NFL Week 4 odds
Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Chuck Clark (36) after recovering a New England Patriots fumble in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As the NFL heads into Week 4, the Giants’ and Jets’ pecking order is finally taking its rightful place. 

The Giants kick off this week’s slate of games by hosting the Dallas Cowboys, a team they have had little success against in recent years. 

Big Blue has lost six straight games to the Cowboys, including two last year by a combined score of 89-17, featuring a Week 1, 40-0 blowout at MetLife Stadium. 

While the Giants’ defense took a step forward against the hapless Cleveland Browns, the Cowboys’ high-octane offense presents a completely different challenge as the Dak Prescott-to-CeeDee Lamb connection is expected to be firing on all cylinders — especially because the Giants will be without their top two slot cornerbacks. 

Consider that one of the biggest reasons why the Giants were six-point underdogs as of Wednesday afternoon.

Just three days later, the Jets take over MetLife Stadium as they host the Denver Broncos, who avoided an 0-3 start by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. 

Aaron Rodgers and Co. dominated the New England Patriots in Week 3, winning 24-3, improving to 2-1 on the year. 

Not only did Rodgers look like his former MVP self, but the vaunted Jets defense stifled New England, holding it to just 139 yards of total offense, including 61 pass yards. That unit will be an awful lot for Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix to deal with as the Jets come in as 7.5-point favorites. 

2024 NFL Week 4 odds

Giants defense Azeez Ojulari
Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) and New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) celebrate after a sack during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

  • When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Cowboys -6
  • Over/Under: 45
  • Cowboys Moneyline: -258
  • Giants Moneyline: +210

Denver Broncos at New York Jets

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Jets -7.5
  • Over/Under: 38.5
  • Broncos Moneyline: +285
  • Jets Moneyline: -360

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Packers -2.5
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Vikings Moneyline: +120
  • Packers Moneyline: -142

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Steelers -1.5
  • Over/Under: 39.5
  • Steelers Moneyline: -125
  • Colts Moneyline: +105

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Bengals -3.5
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • Bengals Moneyline: -185
  • Panthers Moneyline: +154

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Eagles -2.5
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Eagles Moneyline: +-142
  • Buccaneers Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Bears -2.5
  • Over/Under: 41
  • Rams Moneyline: +120
  • Bears Moneyline: -142

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Falcons -2
  • Over/Under: 42
  • Saints Moneyline: +114
  • Falcons Moneyline: -135

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Texans -7
  • Over/Under: 45.5
  • Jaguars Moneyline: +250
  • Texans Moneyline: -310

New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers

  • When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
  • Spread: 49ers -10
  • Over/Under: 39.5
  • Patriots Moneyline: +390
  • 49ers Moneyline: -520

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals

  • When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
  • Spread: Cardinals -3.5
  • Over/Under: 50.5
  • Commandeers Moneyline: +145
  • Cardinals Moneyline: -175

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

  • When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
  • Spread: Chiefs -7.5
  • Over/Under: 39.5
  • Chiefs Moneyline: -360
  • Chargers Moneyline: +285

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders

  • When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
  • Spread: Raiders -2
  • Over/Under: 37
  • Browns Moneyline: +105
  • Raiders Moneyline: -125

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

  • When: Sunday, 8:15 p.m.
  • Spread: Ravens -2.5
  • Over/Under: 46.5
  • Bills Moneyline: +110
  • Ravens Moneyline: -130

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

  • When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Spread: Dolphins -1
  • Over/Under: 36.5
  • Titans Moneyline: -102
  • Dolphins Moneyline: -118

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

  • When: Monday, 8:15 p.m.
  • Spread: Lions -4
  • Over/Under: 46.5
  • Seahawks Moneyline: +154
  • Lions Moneyline: -185

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

