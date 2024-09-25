2024 NFL Week 4 odds: Giants 6-point underdogs vs. Cowboys on TNF, Jets heavy favorites

Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Chuck Clark (36) after recovering a New England Patriots fumble in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As the NFL heads into Week 4, the Giants’ and Jets’ pecking order is finally taking its rightful place.

The Giants kick off this week’s slate of games by hosting the Dallas Cowboys, a team they have had little success against in recent years.

Big Blue has lost six straight games to the Cowboys, including two last year by a combined score of 89-17, featuring a Week 1, 40-0 blowout at MetLife Stadium.

While the Giants’ defense took a step forward against the hapless Cleveland Browns, the Cowboys’ high-octane offense presents a completely different challenge as the Dak Prescott-to-CeeDee Lamb connection is expected to be firing on all cylinders — especially because the Giants will be without their top two slot cornerbacks.

Consider that one of the biggest reasons why the Giants were six-point underdogs as of Wednesday afternoon.

Just three days later, the Jets take over MetLife Stadium as they host the Denver Broncos, who avoided an 0-3 start by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. dominated the New England Patriots in Week 3, winning 24-3, improving to 2-1 on the year.

Not only did Rodgers look like his former MVP self, but the vaunted Jets defense stifled New England, holding it to just 139 yards of total offense, including 61 pass yards. That unit will be an awful lot for Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix to deal with as the Jets come in as 7.5-point favorites.

2024 NFL Week 4 odds

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: Cowboys -6

Cowboys -6 Over/Under: 45

45 Cowboys Moneyline: -258

-258 Giants Moneyline: +210

Denver Broncos at New York Jets

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Jets -7.5

Jets -7.5 Over/Under: 38.5

38.5 Broncos Moneyline: +285

+285 Jets Moneyline: -360

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Packers -2.5

Packers -2.5 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Vikings Moneyline: +120

+120 Packers Moneyline: -142

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Steelers -1.5

Steelers -1.5 Over/Under: 39.5

39.5 Steelers Moneyline: -125

-125 Colts Moneyline: +105

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Bengals -3.5

Bengals -3.5 Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Bengals Moneyline: -185

-185 Panthers Moneyline: +154

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles -2.5 Over/Under: 44

44 Eagles Moneyline: +-142

+-142 Buccaneers Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Bears -2.5

Bears -2.5 Over/Under: 41

41 Rams Moneyline: +120

+120 Bears Moneyline: -142

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Falcons -2

Falcons -2 Over/Under: 42

42 Saints Moneyline: +114

+114 Falcons Moneyline: -135

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Texans -7

Texans -7 Over/Under: 45.5

45.5 Jaguars Moneyline: +250

+250 Texans Moneyline: -310

New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. Spread: 49ers -10

49ers -10 Over/Under: 39.5

39.5 Patriots Moneyline: +390

+390 49ers Moneyline: -520

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. Spread: Cardinals -3.5

Cardinals -3.5 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Commandeers Moneyline: +145

+145 Cardinals Moneyline: -175

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. Spread: Chiefs -7.5

Chiefs -7.5 Over/Under: 39.5

39.5 Chiefs Moneyline: -360

-360 Chargers Moneyline: +285

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. Spread: Raiders -2

Raiders -2 Over/Under: 37

37 Browns Moneyline: +105

+105 Raiders Moneyline: -125

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. Spread: Ravens -2.5

Ravens -2.5 Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 Bills Moneyline: +110

+110 Ravens Moneyline: -130

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, 7:30 p.m. Spread: Dolphins -1

Dolphins -1 Over/Under: 36.5

36.5 Titans Moneyline: -102

-102 Dolphins Moneyline: -118

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

When: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. Spread: Lions -4

Lions -4 Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 Seahawks Moneyline: +154

+154 Lions Moneyline: -185

