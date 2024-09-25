2024 NFL Week 4 odds: Giants 6-point underdogs vs. Cowboys on TNF, Jets heavy favorites

As the NFL heads into Week 4, the Giants’ and Jets’ pecking order is finally taking its rightful place.
The Giants kick off this week’s slate of games by hosting the Dallas Cowboys, a team they have had little success against in recent years.
Big Blue has lost six straight games to the Cowboys, including two last year by a combined score of 89-17, featuring a Week 1, 40-0 blowout at MetLife Stadium.
While the Giants’ defense took a step forward against the hapless Cleveland Browns, the Cowboys’ high-octane offense presents a completely different challenge as the Dak Prescott-to-CeeDee Lamb connection is expected to be firing on all cylinders — especially because the Giants will be without their top two slot cornerbacks.
Consider that one of the biggest reasons why the Giants were six-point underdogs as of Wednesday afternoon.
Just three days later, the Jets take over MetLife Stadium as they host the Denver Broncos, who avoided an 0-3 start by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.
Aaron Rodgers and Co. dominated the New England Patriots in Week 3, winning 24-3, improving to 2-1 on the year.
Not only did Rodgers look like his former MVP self, but the vaunted Jets defense stifled New England, holding it to just 139 yards of total offense, including 61 pass yards. That unit will be an awful lot for Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix to deal with as the Jets come in as 7.5-point favorites.
2024 NFL Week 4 odds
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
- When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: Cowboys -6
- Over/Under: 45
- Cowboys Moneyline: -258
- Giants Moneyline: +210
Denver Broncos at New York Jets
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Jets -7.5
- Over/Under: 38.5
- Broncos Moneyline: +285
- Jets Moneyline: -360
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Packers -2.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Vikings Moneyline: +120
- Packers Moneyline: -142
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Steelers -1.5
- Over/Under: 39.5
- Steelers Moneyline: -125
- Colts Moneyline: +105
Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 47.5
- Bengals Moneyline: -185
- Panthers Moneyline: +154
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Eagles -2.5
- Over/Under: 44
- Eagles Moneyline: +-142
- Buccaneers Moneyline: +120
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Bears -2.5
- Over/Under: 41
- Rams Moneyline: +120
- Bears Moneyline: -142
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Falcons -2
- Over/Under: 42
- Saints Moneyline: +114
- Falcons Moneyline: -135
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Texans -7
- Over/Under: 45.5
- Jaguars Moneyline: +250
- Texans Moneyline: -310
New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers
- When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
- Spread: 49ers -10
- Over/Under: 39.5
- Patriots Moneyline: +390
- 49ers Moneyline: -520
Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
- When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
- Spread: Cardinals -3.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Commandeers Moneyline: +145
- Cardinals Moneyline: -175
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
- When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
- Spread: Chiefs -7.5
- Over/Under: 39.5
- Chiefs Moneyline: -360
- Chargers Moneyline: +285
Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders
- When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
- Spread: Raiders -2
- Over/Under: 37
- Browns Moneyline: +105
- Raiders Moneyline: -125
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
- When: Sunday, 8:15 p.m.
- Spread: Ravens -2.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Bills Moneyline: +110
- Ravens Moneyline: -130
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
- When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
- Spread: Dolphins -1
- Over/Under: 36.5
- Titans Moneyline: -102
- Dolphins Moneyline: -118
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
- When: Monday, 8:15 p.m.
- Spread: Lions -4
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Seahawks Moneyline: +154
- Lions Moneyline: -185
Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.