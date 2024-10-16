Quantcast
2024 NFL Week 7 odds: Jets, Bills favored as new wide receiver debuts draw near

Amari Cooper Browns Bills NFL Week 7 odds
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season is going to look a bit different, specifically in the AFC East. 

After the Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 23-20 on Monday night, the two teams pulled off major trades less than 24 hours later within moments of each other for superstar wide receivers. 

The Jets reunited Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers, sending a conditional third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for the star receiver, who had grown frustrated with his role for the AFC West side. 

It is the latest shakeup for a team that has lost three straight and fired their head coach — a team in desperate need of an offensive jolt even though help on the O-Line might have been more prudent. 

Just hours later, the Bills added a big playmaker of their own for Josh Allen, acquiring Amari Cooper from the fledgling Cleveland Browns for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round selection.

Cooper should fill the void that was left by Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans during the offseason. 

Both New York and Buffalo are favored in their Week 7 matchups.

2024 NFL Week 7 odds

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

  • When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Broncos -2.5
  • Over/Under: 37
  • Broncos Moneyline: -130
  • Saints Moneyline: +110

 

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars

  • When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (in London)
  • Spread: Jaguars -5.5
  • Over/Under: 42.5
  • Patriots Moneyline: +114
  • Jaguars Moneyline: -135

 

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Vikings -2.5
  • Over/Under: 50
  • Lions Moneyline: +114
  • Vikings Moneyline: -135

 

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Bills -9
  • Over/Under: 41
  • Titans Moneyline: +340
  • Bills Moneyline: -440

 

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Packers -2.5
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • Texans Moneyline: +124
  • Packers Moneyline: -148

 

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Eagles -3
  • Over/Under: 43
  • Eagles Moneyline: -162
  • Giants Moneyline: +136

 

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Bengals -6.5
  • Over/Under: 42
  • Bengals Moneyline: -278
  • Browns Moneyline: +225

 

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Falcons -3
  • Over/Under: 51
  • Seahawks Moneyline: +136
  • Falcons Moneyline: -162

 

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Colts -3
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Dolphins Moneyline: +142
  • Colts Moneyline: -170

 

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders

  • When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
  • Spread: Commanders -7.5
  • Over/Under: 51.5
  • Panthers Moneyline: +285
  • Commanders Moneyline: -360

 

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

  • When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
  • Spread: Rams -6.5
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Raiders Moneyline: +245
  • Rams Moneyline: -305

 

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

  • When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
  • Spread: 49ers -1.5
  • Over/Under: 47
  • Chiefs Moneyline: +102
  • 49ers Moneyline: -122

 

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

  • When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
  • Spread: Jets -1.5
  • Over/Under: 38
  • Jets Moneyline: -122
  • Steelers Moneyline: +102

 

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • When: Monday, 8:15 p.m.
  • Spread: Ravens -3.5
  • Over/Under: 48.5
  • Ravens Moneyline: -185
  • Buccaneers Moneyline: +154

 

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

  • When: Monday, 9 p.m.
  • Spread: Chargers -2.5
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Chargers Moneyline: -142
  • Cardinals Moneyline: +120

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here

