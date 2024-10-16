2024 NFL Week 7 odds: Jets, Bills favored as new wide receiver debuts draw near

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season is going to look a bit different, specifically in the AFC East.

After the Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 23-20 on Monday night, the two teams pulled off major trades less than 24 hours later within moments of each other for superstar wide receivers.

The Jets reunited Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers, sending a conditional third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for the star receiver, who had grown frustrated with his role for the AFC West side.

It is the latest shakeup for a team that has lost three straight and fired their head coach — a team in desperate need of an offensive jolt even though help on the O-Line might have been more prudent.

Just hours later, the Bills added a big playmaker of their own for Josh Allen, acquiring Amari Cooper from the fledgling Cleveland Browns for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round selection.

Cooper should fill the void that was left by Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans during the offseason.

Both New York and Buffalo are favored in their Week 7 matchups.

2024 NFL Week 7 odds

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 37

37 Broncos Moneyline: -130

-130 Saints Moneyline: +110

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (in London)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (in London) Spread: Jaguars -5.5

Jaguars -5.5 Over/Under: 42.5

42.5 Patriots Moneyline: +114

+114 Jaguars Moneyline: -135

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Vikings -2.5

Vikings -2.5 Over/Under: 50

50 Lions Moneyline: +114

+114 Vikings Moneyline: -135

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Bills -9

Bills -9 Over/Under: 41

41 Titans Moneyline: +340

+340 Bills Moneyline: -440

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Packers -2.5

Packers -2.5 Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Texans Moneyline: +124

+124 Packers Moneyline: -148

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Eagles -3

Eagles -3 Over/Under: 43

43 Eagles Moneyline: -162

-162 Giants Moneyline: +136

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Bengals -6.5

Bengals -6.5 Over/Under: 42

42 Bengals Moneyline: -278

-278 Browns Moneyline: +225

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Falcons -3

Falcons -3 Over/Under: 51

51 Seahawks Moneyline: +136

+136 Falcons Moneyline: -162

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Colts -3

Colts -3 Over/Under: 44

44 Dolphins Moneyline: +142

+142 Colts Moneyline: -170

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. Spread: Commanders -7.5

Commanders -7.5 Over/Under: 51.5

51.5 Panthers Moneyline: +285

+285 Commanders Moneyline: -360

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. Spread: Rams -6.5

Rams -6.5 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Raiders Moneyline: +245

+245 Rams Moneyline: -305

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. Spread: 49ers -1.5

49ers -1.5 Over/Under: 47

47 Chiefs Moneyline: +102

+102 49ers Moneyline: -122

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. Spread: Jets -1.5

Jets -1.5 Over/Under: 38

38 Jets Moneyline: -122

-122 Steelers Moneyline: +102

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. Spread: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 Ravens Moneyline: -185

-185 Buccaneers Moneyline: +154

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

When: Monday, 9 p.m.

Monday, 9 p.m. Spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Over/Under: 44

44 Chargers Moneyline: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline: +120

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

