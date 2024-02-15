2024 Stadium Series: NHL trotting out pregame fan festival at MetLife Stadium

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The NHL has announced a series of attractions and interactive experiences for fans attending the 2024 Stadium Series this weekend at MetLife Stadium.

The home of the New York Giants and Jets — and the future home of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final — will host regular season matchups between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET) and the New York Islanders and New York Rangers on Sunday, Feb. 18 (3 p.m. ET).

Located in Parking Lot G of MetLife Stadium, the festivities will be held on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Devils’ “Woo Crew” will be on-site Saturday before New Jersey takes on the Flyers where they’ll help host a shooting accuracy contest and a video-game station where fans will have a chance to win prizes.

The Islanders are bringing an interactive slapshot booth and a prize wheel where fans can win exclusive gear before their game on Sunday.

The Rangers will also be hosting a giveaway before the matinee to close out the Stadium Series.

Other companies including Amazon, Discover, Honda, and AstraZeneca will have booths and attractions set up for fans to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Fans 21 and older can also check out the New Amsterdam Vodka NHL pregame bar to sample signature cocktails.

Only clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that are 12” x 6” x 12” or less in size (one bag per person) and small, non-clear bags that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size (one per person) will be permitted. All other bags are prohibited. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.

For more information, fans can click here.

For more on the Stadium Series, visit AMNY.com