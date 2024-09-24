2024 World Series odds: Yankees trail only Dodgers while Mets enter top 10

Sep 21, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) is congratulated by right fielder Juan Soto (22) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It turns out 2024 is not so bad of a time to be a New York baseball fan, after all, because we all know the city is better when both teams are good.

The Yankees have been atop that mantle all season as the best team in the American League. With the final week of the season officially underway, the only thing left to do before the postseason is to clinch the American League East crown and the No. 1 overall seed in the AL.

The dynamic duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto headline a team with the second-shortest odds to win the World Series this fall, according to DraftKings, with only the Los Angeles Dodgers ranked ahead of them.

Questions still remain about their overall depth, the starting rotation, and the backend of their bullpen, but manager Aaron Boone looks as though he has ironed some of those aspects out. That means a deep postseason run is expected rather than a hope, especially given the weaker state of the American League compared to the National League.

Over in Queens, the Mets continue their torrid pace and now find themselves on the precipice of clinching a postseason spot as long as they can take care of business in Atlanta against the Braves before closing out the season in Wisconsin against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Mets entered Tuesday’s series opener with six wins in their last seven, increasing their postseason odds and World Series odds. They are among the top 10 favorites to end a championship drought that dates back to 1986.

2024 World Series odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +350

New York Yankees +400

Philadelphia Phillies +475

Cleveland Guardians +850

Houston Astros +900

Baltimore Orioles +1200

San Diego Padres +1200

Milwaukee Brewers +1900

Arizona Diamondbacks +2500

New York Mets +2800

Atlanta Braves +3500

Minnesota Twins +3500

Kansas City Royals +4000

Detroit Tigers +4000

Seattle Mariners +13000

Boston Red Sox +100000

Tampa Bay Rays +100000

For more MLB odds, Yankees, and Mets news, visit AMNY.com