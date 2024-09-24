2024 World Series odds: Yankees trail only Dodgers while Mets enter top 10

It turns out 2024 is not so bad of a time to be a New York baseball fan, after all, because we all know the city is better when both teams are good.
The Yankees have been atop that mantle all season as the best team in the American League. With the final week of the season officially underway, the only thing left to do before the postseason is to clinch the American League East crown and the No. 1 overall seed in the AL.
The dynamic duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto headline a team with the second-shortest odds to win the World Series this fall, according to DraftKings, with only the Los Angeles Dodgers ranked ahead of them.
Questions still remain about their overall depth, the starting rotation, and the backend of their bullpen, but manager Aaron Boone looks as though he has ironed some of those aspects out. That means a deep postseason run is expected rather than a hope, especially given the weaker state of the American League compared to the National League.
Over in Queens, the Mets continue their torrid pace and now find themselves on the precipice of clinching a postseason spot as long as they can take care of business in Atlanta against the Braves before closing out the season in Wisconsin against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Mets entered Tuesday’s series opener with six wins in their last seven, increasing their postseason odds and World Series odds. They are among the top 10 favorites to end a championship drought that dates back to 1986.
2024 World Series odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +350
- New York Yankees +400
- Philadelphia Phillies +475
- Cleveland Guardians +850
- Houston Astros +900
- Baltimore Orioles +1200
- San Diego Padres +1200
- Milwaukee Brewers +1900
- Arizona Diamondbacks +2500
- New York Mets +2800
- Atlanta Braves +3500
- Minnesota Twins +3500
- Kansas City Royals +4000
- Detroit Tigers +4000
- Seattle Mariners +13000
- Boston Red Sox +100000
- Tampa Bay Rays +100000