3 Jets players on hot seat over final two games

It’s not going out on much of a limb to say that Rex Ryan could be coaching his final home game with the Jets on Sunday against the rival Patriots (11-3), and general manager John Idzik’s days with the organization could be numbered, too.

But they’re not alone; the players themselves had culpability in this 3-11 mess in which the Jets are stuck. Forget winning or losing the game — a loss helps the Jets more long term at this point — here are three players who need to make a big impression over the final two games in order to save their standing with the organization. If it’s not too late, that is.

Geno SmithHis rookie season saw more downs than ups, but some solid performances at the end of 2013 gave renewed hope that Smith could be a long-term solution at quarterback. That goodwill dissipated this year after losing his job, then regaining it by default. At this point, Smith would need to start playing as well as Andrew Luck to ensure his name remains in the mix to start next season.

Percy Harvin Acquired from the defending-champion Seahawks for a pittance midseason, the receiver has tallied 415 yards from scrimmage on 25 receptions and 20 carries in seven games, plus one touchdown. That kind of production might not be enough to justify keeping his massive contract on the books for next season. He’s dealing with a severely sprained ankle, so a top performance might not be realistic against New England, either.

Kyle Wilson A 2010 late first-round pick, Wilson was supposed to solidify the Jets’ (at the time) impressive defense. Instead, the cornerback largely has been a disappointment, allowing less-touted teammates to overtake him on the depth chart. With just three interceptions — none since 2012 — in 78 career games, it’s unlikely the old or new regime will be re-signing Wilson when his contract expires after the season.