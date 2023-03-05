5 Runners and Offensive Linemen Jets could target on final workout day

The NFL Combine is almost complete. For the New York Jets, they have received plenty of information on some players who have impressed, and others who have disappointed during the week in Indianapolis.

With just under a week before free agency begins, let’s take a look at five names that Gang Green could be looking at on the final day of workouts.

Paris Johnson – Ohio State

Depending on who is asked, Johnson is one of the best offensive line prospects coming out of college this year. With New York wanting to keep Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton, they could be set at their current tackle spots, but that doesn’t mean they are 100% prepared. You can never have too many good linemen, and having Johnson eventually replace Brown would be a very good thing for the Jets. New York could certainly take Johnson at 13 depending on what happens at quarterback.

Steve Avila – TCU

Avila is a current center but will be transitioning to guard in the NFL and for good reason. Sustaining blocks are the only true downside to the offensive lineman’s game, but he has good size and athleticism to get to the second level and pull on stretch plays. A good combine performance will help Avila’s stock, but it’s one that the Jets could trade back in the draft to manage.

John Michael Schmitz – Minnesota

The best center coming out this year, Michael Schmitz is a zone-running team’s dream. He was tremendous at Minnesota against the run and has plenty of athleticism to allow teams to see him as a potential comp to Jason Kelce. With Connor McGovern leaving for free agency, it might make the Jets want to address the center position in the draft and go heavy along the offensive line. Michael Schmitz could be the pick if they trade down.

Cody Mauch – North Dakota State

The senior bowl darling is considered one of the high risers among NFL circles over the last few weeks. Mauch will need some time to get used to the NFL level of speed and power, but he was tremendous at NDSU. He’s got good speed and physicality to be a mauler in the run game, while also having good footwork in the passing attack. New York could easily get a player like him in round two and round out the depth that is needed on the offensive line.

Jahmyr Gibbs – Alabama

With the collection of solid running backs the team has, it’s hard for me to see the Jets target one within the first couple of rounds. That being said, you can never have too many playmakers and Gibbs is one of the best coming out of college right now. The comp to Alvin Kamara has been consistent for the last few months with his ability to catch out of the backfield and shiftiness. Pairing Gibbs with a healthy Breece Hall might be too good an opportunity to pass up.

