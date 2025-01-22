Aaron Glenn to Jets latest: Head coaching job is his if he wants it

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn of the Detroit Lions looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Aaron Glenn left the New York Jets’ team facilities, after all, on Tuesday following his in-person interview with the team.

While team brass was hoping that Glenn would not leave the building without a signed contract, all signs point to the 52-year-old taking the job in the coming days.

Glenn returned to Detroit on Tuesday night in Jets owner Woody Johnson’s personal plane following an interview with Gang Green that included “a substantial offer,” per Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

Schultz also added that the New York job is Glenn’s “if he wants it.”

The remarkably high interest is obviously mutual between the two parties. Glenn was drafted by the Jets as a cornerback and played there for eight seasons. Following his successful stint as Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, New York was the first team he wanted to have an in-person interview with.

Glenn is already constructing an offensive coaching staff, whether that be with the Jets or elsewhere, according to Schultz. One front-runner is Lions quarterbacks coach and former All-Pro Jacksonville Jaguars passer Mark Brunell, who ended his great career in New York as a backup in 2011.

Considering Glenn did not take the job immediately suggests that he is simply doing his due diligence. He has an interview with the New Orleans Saints — another team he has ties with as a player and coach — scheduled for later this week after severe weather in Louisiana pushed it back from Wednesday.

