BRONX — Just as it looked like Aaron Hicks may have started to turn some type of corner for the Yankees, the injury bug bit him too.

Hicks exited Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics with left hip tightness after the third inning. The outfielder was examined by the team’s physician, Dr. Christopher Ahmad, at Yankee Stadium and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

The injury occurred when Hicks scored on an Anthony Rizzo base hit. He appeared to be grimacing as he crossed home plate after running from second base and said after the game that he felt the discomfort as soon as he rounded third heading toward home.

Looks like this is where Hicks got hurt pic.twitter.com/mHwNmZbfyr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 10, 2023

“Just fell tight. I felt like when I was trying to drive I just couldn’t really drive when I was coming down third,” Hicks said. “And it was like right as I turned around third is kind of like when it started happening.”

Hicks added: “I just feel a little sore, a little tight right now. See what happens tomorrow.”

Oswaldo Cabrera was moved from third to left field to take over for Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa came in to play third.

Hicks only had one plate appearance on Tuesday, in which he walked to reach base, before having to exit. The often scrutinized Yankee had been having a bit more of an impact in the previous two games, having hit his first extra-base hit on Sunday and his first home run of the season on Monday.

It seemed some of the weight had been lifted off of Hicks’ shoulders after the two games and he acknowledged a little bit of frustration over the timing of the hip issue.

“I’m finally starting to slow the ball down,” Hicks said. “I feel like the at bats are starting to be a little bit more controlled. And this definitely sucks to kind of go backwards.”

Hicks had been in the crosshairs of Yankees fans since the start of the year, which has been understandable considering how he’s played. He had a slash line of .153/.219/.220 going into Tuesday’s game.

“I mean, he’s been working hard,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “You know, I think there’s there’s definitely a little bit of weight. A little bit of relief when you get some results or get a big hit. So hopefully the last couple of days of getting some firsts out of the way, you know, coming through in a spot are all things that you hope can settle someone. And hopefully, build on that momentum.”

Boone indicated his decision to put Hicks back in the lineup was a mix of wanting to keep his momentum going and something that Boone would have done regardless.

For more Yankees coverage, visit amNY Sports