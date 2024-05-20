New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with Jon Berti after the Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge earned American League Player of the Week honors Monday for mashing three home runs and helping to drive the Bronx Bombers to a seven-game winning streak.

In six Yankees wins against the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox during the week of May 13-19, Judge launched three home runs and five doubles, drove in five runs and scored seven runs. He also drew seven walks at the plate while getting 10 hits in 20 at-bats, good for a .500 batting average.

Judge’s incredible week at the plate led to a prodigious slugging percentage of 1.200 and a hefty on-base percentage of .630. Entering play Monday night against the Seattle Mariners, Judge has 13 home runs, two off the league lead, and a whopping .980 OPS along with 32 RBI and a .266 batting average.

It’s the eighth time number 99 has won the Player of the Week award since joining the Yankees in 2017.

In other Yankees news, the Bombers announced that they selected left-hander Clayton Andrews to the active roster while designating right-hander Colby White for assignment, and placing right-hander Ian Hamilton on the 7-day COVID-19 list.

Andrews had struggled so far with the Yankees’ Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate, pitching to a 6.60 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 12 walks in 15 innings pitched. He last appeared in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers last year, and gave up 10 earned runs in four appearances. Still, the southpaw gives skipper Aaron Boone an option out of the bullpen to challenge left-handed hitters late in the game.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has been a reliable arm of the Yankees bullpen thus far in 2024, with 19 strikeouts and a 3.18 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched.