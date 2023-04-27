Aaron Judge injury: Yankees slugger suffers hip injury Thursday vs. Rangers

For a second straight day, Aaron Judge is dealing with an injury issue after suffering a shoulder injury it while swinging in the fourth inning of Thursday night’s series opener against the Texas Rangers.

Judge swung and missed at a high Andrew Heaney fastball and immediately took his right hand off the bat and winced as he walked out of the box. However, the Yankees said his exit was due to hip discomfort.

The 31-year-old initially suffered an injury to what appeared to be his right hand during Wednesday’s 12-6 win over the Minnesota Twins when he awkwardly slid head-first while trying to steal third base. While he ran down the tunnel with a trainer, he returned to the game for his next at-bat in the fourth inning.

Aaron Judge has been removed from the Yankees game one day after injuring his hand on this slide pic.twitter.com/tUcBCfg5pf — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 28, 2023

The Yankees are already significantly shorthanded, especially in the starting rotation with Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino on the shelf. But they are also without Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.

It’s put significant strain on their offense, which has struggled for consistent run production. They have been limited to three or fewer runs in 10 of their previous 13 games. Losing Judge, the reigning American League MVP and one of the most feared hitters in baseball, will only make things worse for the Bronx Bombers.

For more on Aaron Judge, visit AMNY.com