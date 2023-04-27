Quantcast
Yankees

Aaron Judge injury: Yankees slugger suffers hip injury Thursday vs. Rangers

Yankees Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

For a second straight day, Aaron Judge is dealing with an injury issue after suffering a shoulder injury it while swinging in the fourth inning of Thursday night’s series opener against the Texas Rangers. 

Judge swung and missed at a high Andrew Heaney fastball and immediately took his right hand off the bat and winced as he walked out of the box. However, the Yankees said his exit was due to hip discomfort.

The 31-year-old initially suffered an injury to what appeared to be his right hand during Wednesday’s 12-6 win over the Minnesota Twins when he awkwardly slid head-first while trying to steal third base. While he ran down the tunnel with a trainer, he returned to the game for his next at-bat in the fourth inning. 

The Yankees are already significantly shorthanded, especially in the starting rotation with Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino on the shelf. But they are also without Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson. 

It’s put significant strain on their offense, which has struggled for consistent run production. They have been limited to three or fewer runs in 10 of their previous 13 games. Losing Judge, the reigning American League MVP and one of the most feared hitters in baseball, will only make things worse for the Bronx Bombers.

For more on Aaron Judge, visit AMNY.com

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

