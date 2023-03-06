Why should Aaron Rodgers choose Jets as top trade destination?

The New York Jets have missed out on the Derek Carr sweepstakes because they are still waiting to see what happens with the four-time NFL MVP.

While Aaron Rodgers continues to remain undecided on what his future NFL prospects could be, the Jets have decided to put all their eggs in the Rodgers basket in the hopes he not only end the team’s 10-year playoff drought, but also the team’s half-century championship drought.

But why should Aaron Rodgers choose to come to t New York? The eccentric quarterback is from sunny California and could want to play in a warmer climate. Also, with Josh Allen and other top quarterbacks in the conference, the Jets have plenty of competition on their way.

Still, there are three major reasons that make the Jets a top destination for quarterbacks, and it stems from their most recent draft picks.

In today’s film session, we go over top plays from receivers Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, along with running back Breece Hall to show the kind of weapons that would fit perfectly with Rodgers’ skillset.

Garrett Wilson is coming off an offensive rookie of the year award in which he set franchise records in most receiving categories. Add in the excellence of Breece Hall and the Jets certainly have a plethora of weapons that could help the team entice a quarterback like Rodgers.

Even Elijah Moore, who requested a trade due to a lack of targets, has shown enough to warrant excitement going into his third season as a member of Gang Green.

