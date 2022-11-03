Adam Silver critical of Kyrie Irving after “unqualified apology”

The Brooklyn Nets saga with Kyrie Irving isn’t going away anytime soon.

On Wednesday, Irving acknowledged that he “meant no harm to any one group, race, or religion of people” for posting on social media about a book and movie that feature antisemitic tropes.

In a joint statement with the Nets, Irving also said “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.”

No formal apology was made in the joint statement and the commissioner of the NBA is calling the all-star point guard out.

“I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology… I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.” Adam Silver said in a statement Thursday morning.

Silver did appreciate and acknowledge that Irving and the Nets pledged to donate $500,000 to causes and organizations that “work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”

The commissioner did not specify when or what would be discussed in his meeting with Irving but is unique and a new turn in what has been a difficult few weeks for the Brooklyn Nets franchise. The Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, and have not announced a new immediate hire for the head coaching job.

The latest statement from Kyrie only continues a long few months for the disgruntled superstar who originally was looking for a new home in the off-season, but then changed his mind and signed on for the final year of his contract with the Nets.

Irving has not yet responded to the commissioner’s latest comments.

For more Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets news, turn to AMNY.com