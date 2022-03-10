Adams, Hochul celebrate end to MLB lockout

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the end of the prolonged MLB lockout on Thursday, noting the importance of America’s pastime to New York’s economy and character.

“The return of baseball means so much to New York City. It is central to our city’s spirit, and it is vital to the recovery of so many small businesses and the hard-working New Yorkers they employ, particularly in the Bronx and Queens,” said Adams. “I look forward to seeing fans both young, and young and heart, at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium in the weeks ahead.”

The lockout, which nearly reached 100 days, ended on March 10 when the league’s owners and the MLB players union finally reached an agreement that will preserve a 162-game schedule, with Opening Day likely coming on April 7.

Teams will play nine-inning double-headers in an effort to make up for lost games, as Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 31.

“The news that the Major League Baseball season will move forward is a home run for New Yorkers,” said Hochul.

The governor says she was “involved” in conversations with the league and the players’ reps, and highlighted the economic impact that MLB games have on businesses surrounding Citi Field and Yankee Stadium.

“Over the past several weeks, I have been engaged in conversations with the involved parties and am grateful, on behalf of New Yorkers, that they have come to an agreement,” Hochul said. “The jobs and economic activity that baseball supports will bolster our ongoing economic recovery, and I know New Yorkers are looking forward to experiencing the hope and joy of springtime baseball.”

For his part, Adams, the first Mets fan to serve as mayor since Ed Koch (who was in office for the most recent Mets World Series victory back in 1986), added a simple rally cry for the team from Queens.

“Let’s go Mets!”