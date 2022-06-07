After lackluster season, Jets gear up for coming new NFL year

The Jets are heading into the upcoming NFL season with a new-look defense, along with 2nd-year quarterback Zach Wilson — and fans will surely be looking for a new-and-improved squad that will improve on their porous 4–13 record.

Robert Saleh, the Jets head coach who signed a 5-year contract with Gang Green in the 2021 offseason, will need to lead 2nd-year quarterback Zach Wilson, as he looks to make his mark in the NFL, who came to MetLife out of BYU as the 2nd-overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his rookie year, Wilson threw for 2,334 yards, while recording 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. Collectively, the Jets saw 5,208 yards on offense last year, which put them towards the bottom of the league among pro teams.

The Gang Green rushing game accounted for 1,667 yards of their total offense.

Beyond that, the team put up 3,541 yards on offense in the 2020-21 season, including 20 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Those statistics put the team in the middle of the NFL, despite their less-than-stellar position in the standings last year.

The Jets have reason to be optimistic, though, as they have added several new players in the offseason, including the 4th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Sauce Gardner, who figures to be a solid addition as a cornerback to the Gang Green defense out of the University of Cincinnati.

The team also added wide receiver Garrett Wilson from Ohio State with the 10th overall selection in the draft, who is sure to aid Wilson in the passing game going forward.

After a trade with the Tennessee Titans, the Jets also added defensive tackle Jermaine Johnson II in the first round with the 26th overall selection.

This upcoming season, which the Jets open on Sept. 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Jets boast +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl on the popular betting site FanDuel Sportsbook (meaning that gamblers would win $150 for every $1 wagered).

That puts the Jets as the 3rd least-likely team to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy, ahead of only the Atlanta Falcons (+25000) and the Houston Texans (+30000).

On defense, the Jets recorded a league-worst 6,760 yards allowed in the NFL, along with an NFL-high 504 points from opposing teams.

“We’ve got everything we need —the ability, the toughness, the smartness — to play this game,” said newly-signed safety Jordan Whitehead, according to ESPN. “So there’s no doubt we should be the best group.”