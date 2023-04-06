All eyes turn to Philly as Nets look for help to clinch playoff berth Thursday

Nets fans will be rooting for a division rival on Thursday night as they look for some help for the Nets to clinch a playoff spot.

Brooklyn did its part on Wednesday night with a win over the Detroit Pistons and they have the chance to lock in the six seed if the Philadelphia 76ers are able to defeat the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The Heat has been chasing the Nets and sat a game and a half back of Brooklyn going into Thursday’s game.

The Nets can also clinch a playoff spot by winning one of their two remaining games this season to clinch the playoff spot.

“We’re pros and we had to flush (last) game and move on,” Spencer Dinwiddie told Newsday after their win over Detroit. “It was a new game and a new challenge and we wanted to be able to get a win and control our own destiny with two games to go.”

Brooklyn not only has that ability, but could have some of the pressure taken off them with a 76ers win on Thursday. The Nets are scheduled to face the Orlando Magic on Friday and the Sixers on Sunday at Barclays Center.

“That game is on (Thursday)?” Vaughn said to reporters about the Heat-Sixers game. “I’ll be at home … I might tune into that one.”

Considering the chaos that has followed the Nets this season, it’s an impressive feat that Brooklyn could make it into the playoffs without having to go through the play-in round. A Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led Nets team had to go through the play in last season before they were swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.

As it stands Brooklyn is in line to play the same Sixers team that they’re hoping can help them out a bit on Thursday and who they face on Sunday.