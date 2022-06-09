Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Baseball

Angel Hernandez submits 2nd filing claiming MLB discriminated against minority umpires

By
0
comments
Posted on
Angel Hernandez
First base umpire Angel Hernandez during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Oft-controversial umpire Angel Hernandez alleged in legal filings with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals that Major League Baseball “manipulated its internal umpiring metrics to disadvantage minorities, thereby excluding them from becoming crew chiefs,” according to a report by Dan Kaplan of The Athletic. 

The 60-year-old umpire, who began working in the majors in 1991, claimed that MLB has continuously discriminated against minority umpires, withholding them from becoming crew chiefs.

A crew chief supervises the other umpires in his crew and acts as a liaison between them and the league offices. There are 19 umpiring crews that contain four umpires, therefore there are only 19 crew chief positions available in MLB.

At the time of Hernandez’s filing, the league had appointed just one minority crew chief — Richie Garcia — in 150 years, prompting the veteran ump to allege that MLB “looked the other way on its lack of diversity” and “alter the season-ending umpiring reports to justify this behavior,” per Kaplan.

“The District Court also failed to give appropriate weight to evidence of MLB’s disparate treatment of Mr. Hernandez,” the filing read. “Including evidence that MLB was manipulating the performance of Mr. Hernandez and other minority umpires to make their performances look worse.”

Angel Hernandez
Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, right, reacts to umpire Angel Hernandez after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

But independent analytics sites have also confirmed that Hernandez is a below-average umpire.

Ump Scores — one of the more noted sites that analyze umpire performance — rated Hernandez 53rd out of  74 umpires. He was ranked 47th of 75 umps in 2020 and 45th in 2019.

Yet he continues to get larger assignments, most recently getting calls to work the League Division Series in the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

This is the second attempt in which Hernandez has tried going after MLB in court. He filed a discrimination claim in 2017, but a lower court threw it out in March 2021.

For more MLB coverage like this Angel Hernandez article, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC