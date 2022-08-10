Annual ‘Battle of the Boroughs’ youth track and field championship comes to Randall’s Island

The 19th annual Battle of the Boroughs is set to begin tomorrow, Aug. 11, at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island. The event brings together over 1 thousand of New York City’s youth to participate in track and field events to represent their respective boroughs.

The event will include New Yorkers from ages 5 to 17. There will also be accommodations for youth with special needs so everyone can feel safe and have fun at the event. The groups were gathered from 11 sites across the five boroughs through the free CityParks Track & Field program.

Battle of the Boroughs is an event that is hosted by the City Parks Foundation (CPF). CPF has brought NYC amazing shows with its SummerStage performances as well as community-building activities like cleaning up local parks. CPF’s goal is to bring awareness to the diverse beauties NYC has to offer. From the diverse artistic communities, to the local parks, to the culture each person holds, to keeping our youth healthy and active.

Events for the day include javelin, discus, shot put, triple jump, long jump, hurdles, 400 meter muns, a meter relay, 100 and 200-meter dash competitions divided by age groups, “giant” relay race for runners ages 5 to 7.

Medals will be given out to the winners of peewee and beginner levels.

The event begins at 9:50 a.m. at Icahn Stadium, 20 Randall’s Island, with a gathering of all the participants, and runs all the way until 2:50 p.m. for an event where the coaches will participate in their own relay. More events are to be announced.