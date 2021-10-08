Quantcast
Manhattan

Death of homeless woman found outside of Manhattan Psychiatric Center officially ruled a homicide

The death of a homeless woman who was found dead in front of the Manhattan Psychiatric Center on Randall’s Island over the summer has officially been ruled a homicide.

According to police, at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman in front of the psychiatric center, located at 600 East 125th Street. Upon their arrival, cops found 42-year-old Yatima Brown unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed Brown to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was pronounced dead on Aug. 5. 

Though Brown was initially found with no obvious signs of trauma, a spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the Medical Examiner found that Brown had suffered blunt force trauma to her head. The incident was ruled a homicide by the NYPD on Oct. 8.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

