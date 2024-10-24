Anthony Duclair injury: Islanders’ LW out 4-6 weeks with leg issue

Oct 10, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) skates with the puck against Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) during overtime at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Islanders left winger Anthony Duclair will miss four to six weeks after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old is in the first season of a four-year, $14 million pact signed with New York in July, where he was expected to round out a first line alongside Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. He recorded two goals and an assist in his first five games with his new club until his leg twisted awkwardly while driving to the net during Saturday’s shootout win over Montreal.

Vice president and general manager Lou Lamoriello initially disclosed that Duclair would be out “long term,” but the full extent of the injury was not disclosed for five days.

Not having a player who was expected to be in contention for the team lead in goals this season will be plenty difficult to replace for at least the next month. New York has already been shut out in three of their first six games of the season.

“[Yes, I’m concerned] because you want to score every night,” head coach Patrick Roy said after his team was shut out 1-0 by the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. “No [I’m not concerned] because I think that eventually, the puck will bounce our way. That’s how I look at it. Eventually, things will turn our way.”

In Duclair’s absence on Tuesday, the Islanders had Simon Holmstrom working on the first line alongside Barzal and Horvat.

