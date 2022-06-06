Speed demon Anthony Rizzo flashes base running prowess for New York Yankees

To say Anthony Rizzo was aggressive on the basepath in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Tigers would be a bit of an understatement.

His speed was on display in the eighth inning when he nearly singlehandedly tied the game at four by stealing second base and then reaching third after the ball sailed passed second in an attempt to throw him out. Rizzo outran the play at the plate after a Gleyber Torres hit a grounder up the third-base side.

It was a perfect example of heads-up base running and how deadly the Yankees can be in that part of their game.