Injuries at every level: Mets first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong to undergo shoulder surgery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The injury issues are permeating to the minors now for the New York Mets.

As the big club deals with an onslaught of injuries, the Mets announced on Tuesday afternoon that their 2020 first-round pick, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, will undergo surgery on his right shoulder for a GLAD lesion (glenoid labral articular disruption.

The 19-year-old underwent a physical exam and MRI earlier this week that revealed a tear of the labrum as well as injury to the articular cartilage of the shoulder. Mets Medical Director Dr. David Altchek confirmed the diagnosis and the surgery will be performed in the coming weeks by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

A timetable for how much time he’ll miss is unknown at this time.

It provides an obvious wrench in the development of a talent that could be considered the center fielder of the Mets’ future. The 19th-overall pick out of Harvard-Westlake — the same school as Jack Flaherty, Max Fried, and Lucas Giolito — reported the Mets’ Low-A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, FL after spring training where he recorded 10 hits in his first 24 at-bats (.417) with a 1.063 OPS, four RBI, and two stolen bases.

He is currently ranked as the organization’s No. 5 prospect by MLB.com with an original “estimated time of arrival” slated for 2023.