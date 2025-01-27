Mets’ 2025 season is fueled by excitement and expectations

It was Amazin’ Day at Citi Field over the weekend, and things are looking optimistic for the upcoming Mets season.

After a miraculous season, the New York Mets have much to look forward to — and many high expectations — in 2025.

The Mets opened the doors of Citi Field on Jan. 25 for Amazin’ Day, a one-of-a-kind fan experience that celebrated the franchise and its rich history. Passionate fans withstood the freezing cold for the chance to meet their idols, explore never-before-seen areas of the ballpark, and ramp up excitement for the 2025 season.

“It’s a great day,” said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, speaking with reporters during the festivities. “Not only are you around the players that you haven’t seen in a while, but just seeing the excitement from the fans, the interactions, and how appreciative they are because of what happened last year.”

Amazin’ Day occurred just a few months removed from an incredible postseason run powered by star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who memorably launched a Division Series-winning grand slam against the Philadelphia Phillies that propelled the Mets to the NLCS for the first time since 2015 — and gave Citi Field its first playoff series clincher in the ballpark’s 15-year history.

Although the Mets ultimately lost to the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers, the team and its fans had plenty to be proud of last season. Time and again, the team rallied in the face of adversity and exceeded expectations, establishing an exciting culture and bright future.

However, as Mendoza noted, the job is not yet finished.

“Last year is last year,” Mendoza stressed to reporters. “Yeah, we had a good run, but we didn’t get where we wanted to get. So our goal now in 2025 is to put ourselves in a position where we could win a championship.”

The Mets asserted their championship aspirations in December when they concluded a 15-year deal with superstar outfielder Juan Soto. And evident from the hundreds of #22 jerseys worn by fans who passed through Citi Field on Saturday, the Flushing faithful are eagerly counting down the days until Soto finally takes the field wearing orange and blue.

The players themselves expressed the same sentiment as the fans. Multiple Mets were asked about their new star teammate, with their answers ranging from ‘excited to play with him’ to ‘relieved to no longer have to play against him.’

“I was happy and then I was like ‘damn’…” joked Lindor. “I can’t wait to be his teammate for the next seven years and then can’t wait to watch him from my house.”

The acquisition of Soto – a four-time All-Star who clobbered 41 home runs with a .989 OPS last season – is undoubtedly one giant leap for Met-kind. However, many fans at Amazin’ Day were adamant that the team is still missing something. Specifically, their homegrown star looms in free agency.

During a Mets leadership panel with Mendoza, president of baseball operations David Stearns, and owner Steve Cohen, fans erupted in vehement chants of “We want Pete!” and “Pete Alonso!”

After Stearns’ initial response received boos from the audience, Cohen subsided the tension with some brutally honest insight into the “exhausting” contract negotiation with the slugging first baseman and his agent, Scott Boras.

“I don’t like the negotiations,” Cohen said. “I don’t like what’s being presented to us. Maybe that changes. I’ll always stay flexible. But if it stays this way, I think we’re going to have to get used to the fact that we may have to go forward with the existing players that we have.”

Forging ahead, the Mets are gearing up to retake the field and resume their push toward a World Series. And they’ll do so in some fresh new threads.

The team unveiled a new alternate jersey during Amazin’ Day, with players sporting the blue and orange pullover during a panel. The retro, cursive font across the chest is inspired by the team’s 1987 road uniforms that were retired after one season.

Luckily, players and fans won’t have to wait too long as pitchers and catchers are set to report for Spring Training on Feb 14. Among the first batch of players heading down to Florida is newly acquired reliever AJ Minter, who can’t wait to get started.

“It’s an exciting time to be a New York Met for sure,” he said. “The camaraderie, the chemistry, obviously the winning and the culture here. It’s exciting and it’s a great destination to be.”