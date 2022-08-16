Mets calling up No. 2 prospect Brett Baty

The New York Mets have committed quite the 180, deciding to call up their No. 2 prospect in third baseman and outfielder Brett Baty on Tuesday, per multiple reports. He will join the team in Atlanta for its current series against the Braves.

Such a decision comes less than 24 hours after manager Buck Showalter said that the 22-year-old was not an option for the time being — though he didn’t necessarily slam the door shut on such a possibility — after super-utility infielder, Luis Guillorme, was put on the injured list Monday due to a strained left groin that will keep him out for at least a month.

The Mets initially called up veteran journeyman Deven Marrero from Syracuse due to his defensive versatility that provides the flexibility to play second base, third base, and shortstop.

New York is particularly hard-pressed for legitimate options at the hot corner while Eduardo Escobar deals with a side injury that is limiting him to batting from just the left side rather than his usual switch-hitting capabilities.

Baty makes the jump to the majors after playing just six games with the organization’s Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse. He batted .364 during that limited stretch after hitting 19 home runs with a .950 OPS over 89 games with Double-A Binghamton.

It’s a clear indication that the team is looking for an offensive boost after scoring just one run in three of their last four games. While Baty’s defense is suspect — to the point of the organization trying him out in left field in Double-A — his bat could certainly provide such a spark.

For Mets fans, it immediately harkens back to such call-ups like Michael Conforto in 2015 and Gregg Jefferies in 1988.

As the No. 18 overall prospect ranked by MLB Pipeline, Baty has shown an ability to hit the ball to all fields with power as shown by a cumulative .315 average and .943 OPS with those 19 home runs and 60 RBI in 95 games.

