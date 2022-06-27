Mets and Yankees trade ideas and starting pitching updates: amRush Sports podcast episode 2

amRush Sports: an amNew York Podcast

Eric Samulski (@SamskiNYC), Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno), and Christian Arnold (@C_Arnold01) turn their attention to the diamond on Monday. They discuss some struggling Yankees, trade speculation for both New York MLB teams, and whether there are any real challengers in either division. The crew also discusses the Stanley Cup Finals, how we’re not paying enough attention to what Serena Williams is doing, and sheds light on Christian’s strange hot dog takes.

Rundown

Did the right team with the Stanley Cup? Would the Rangers have had a chance?

Has the Nestor Cortes magic worn off?

Mets Starting Pitcher update. Can they just sit and wait for their aces or do they need to make a move?

Can the Bronx Bombers afford to keep starting Joey Gallo?

Can we really say Aaron Judge is the AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani?

Do the Mets need to trade for a better bridge to Diaz?

Is there any AL East team to actually worry about?

With Bryce Harper injured is the NL East just a two-team division?

Wimbledon: Are we talking enough about what Serena Williams is doing?

amRush Sports: Episode 2

(Recorded on June 27th )



