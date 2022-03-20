Mets lose preseason game to St. Louis Cardinals

The new-look Mets lost an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon by a 6-4 margin.

The Cardinals saw an offensive showing in the first inning, when outfielder Dylan Carlson homered off Mets lefty David Peterson, and scored Paul Goldschmidt, who had walked, and Tyler O’Neill, who had singled to left field.

The Mets answered in the second inning, when first baseman Pete Alonso crossed the plate on a single from catcher James McCann into shallow right field.

That wouldn’t last long for the Amazin’s, as the team quickly headed back to the dugout with only one run on the scoreboard.

St. Louis went on to add another run in the 3rd inning, on a homer run from Paul Goldschmidt, and tacked on another score in the 8th and 9th inning on a single to third baseman Jordan Walker and an outfield hit to outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

The game marked one of the first times that the new-look Mets have played competitive ball, as the MLB lockout shortened the baseball offseason.

Mets owner Steve Cohen, a hedge fund billionaire, has not shied away from the free agency market, giving fans of the team from Queens a new wrinkle in their everlasting competition with their rival from the Bronx.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Mets are tied with two other franchises for the third-best odds to win the World Series at +1100, while the Yankees trail slightly at +1200 odds at 6th best chances to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy.