MLB chastises teams over poor workplace facilities for Women

While Major League Baseball has made tremendous strides in opening the game to women across the board, a new memo from the league has criticized the workplace facilities, or lack thereof, for women in many of its clubs.

The memo, sent to teams last week, reportedly “fall embarrassingly below the high standards necessary for women who are part of the game’s traveling parties to do their jobs.”

Michael Hill, senior vice president of on-field operations for MLB, authored the memo and highlighted the issues the workplace facilities currently have for women around the league.

According to reports, multiple women have spoken directly to MLB about the poor workplace facilities.

There are numerous women currently in high-ranking positions across the league.

Kim Ng was the first female general manager hired by the Marlins in 2020.

The Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec to be the first female manager of an affiliated baseball team.

It’s believed to be two dozen other women also regularly travel with their respective teams across the league.

While some women around the league have not spoken out on the workplace facilities, others have spoken with the request to be anonymous.

The main issue from the complaints has been the logistics of some MLB ballparks.

According to reports, women must have to use a bathroom at completely different places outside of the clubhouse which gives them less access to players and staff.

The memo addressed those very concerns as well saying that it is “unacceptable that women who are traveling as part of the visiting team are not afforded accommodations that permit them to do their jobs at the same level as their male colleagues and counterparts.”

While no repercussions were explicitly stated in the memo, the memo to teams asked for updated floor plans of potential changes by June 3.

Baseball has made tremendous strides in increasing the chances of equality of their game. An improvement on workplace facilities must also come along with that.

It’s something that Major League Baseball is looking to get ahead of now.

