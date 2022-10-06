2022 MLB Playoffs: Schedule, predictions, favorite picks, how to watch, more

The MLB playoffs kick off on Friday with the Wild Card round.

Earlier in the week, we covered the current World Series odds and our staff picks and best bets, but today we’re going to look at the more immediate matchups and predictions.

The MLB playoff format has the top-two seeds in both the National League and American League with first-round byes, while the other eight teams face off in a best-of-three Wild Card series to determine who will advance.

We have the complete schedule below, but you can see the MLB Playoff bracket here.

How to Watch:

Wild-card Round

National League

Date Game Start time TV channel Friday, Oct. 7 Phillies at Cardinals (Game 1) 2:07 p.m. ESPN Friday, Oct. 7 Padres at Mets (Game 1) 8:07 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Oct. 8 Padres at Mets (Game 2) 7:37 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Oct. 8 Phillies at Cardinals (Game 2) 8:37 p.m. ESPN Sunday, Oct. 9 Padres at Mets (Game 3*) 7:37 p.m. ESPN Sunday, Oct. 9 Phillies at Cardinals (Game 3*) 8:37 p.m. ESPN

American League

Date Game Start time TV channel Friday, Oct. 7 Rays at Guardians (Game 1) 12:07 p.m. ESPN Friday, Oct. 7 Mariners at Blue Jays (Game 1) 4:07 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Oct. 8 Rays at Guardians (Game 2) 12:07 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Oct. 8 Mariners at Blue Jays (Game 2) 4:07 p.m. ESPN Sunday, Oct. 9 Mariners at Blue Jays (Game 3*) 2:07 p.m. ESPN Sunday, Oct. 9 Rays at Guardians (Game 3*) 4:07 p.m. ESPN

* — If necessary

Wild-card Staff Predictions

Division Round

National League

Date Game TV channel Tuesday, Oct. 11 Padres/Mets at Dodgers (Game 1) Fox or FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 11 Phillies/Cardinals at Braves (Game 1) Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 12 Padres/Mets at Dodgers (Game 2) Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 12 Phillies/Cardinals at Braves (Game 2) Fox or FS1 Friday, Oct. 14 Dodgers at Padres/Mets (Game 3) Fox or FS1 Friday, Oct. 14 Braves at Phillies/Cardinals (Game 3) Fox or FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Dodgers at Padres/Mets (Game 4*) Fox or FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Braves at Phillies/Cardinals (Game 4*) Fox or FS1 Sunday, Oct. 16 Padres/Mets at Dodgers (Game 5*) Fox or FS1 Sunday, Oct. 16 Phillies/Cardinals at Braves (Game 5*) Fox or FS1

American League

Date Game TV channel Tuesday, Oct. 11 Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 1) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 11 Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 1) TBS Thursday, Oct. 13 Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 2) TBS Thursday, Oct. 13 Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 2) TBS Saturday, Oct. 15 Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 3) TBS Saturday, Oct. 15 Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 3) TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 4*) TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 4*) TBS Monday, Oct. 17 Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 5*) TBS Monday, Oct. 17 Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 5*) TBS

Championship Series

NLCS: Tuesday, October 18th to Tuesday, October 25th on Fox or FS1

Tuesday, October 18th to Tuesday, October 25th on Fox or FS1 ALCS: Wednesday, October 19th to Wednesday, October 26th on TBS

World Series

Friday, October 28th to Saturday, November 5th on Fox

amNew York Staff Picks

