Mets

2022 MLB Playoffs: Schedule, predictions, favorite picks, how to watch, more

Buck Showalter Eduardo Escobar Mets MLB
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, right, hugs New York Mets’ Eduardo Escobar after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The MLB playoffs kick off on Friday with the Wild Card round.

Earlier in the week, we covered the current World Series odds and our staff picks and best bets, but today we’re going to look at the more immediate matchups and predictions. 

The MLB playoff format has the top-two seeds in both the National League and American League with first-round byes, while the other eight teams face off in a best-of-three Wild Card series to determine who will advance. 

We have the complete schedule below, but you can see the MLB Playoff bracket here

How to Watch:

Wild-card Round

National League

Date Game Start time TV channel
Friday, Oct. 7 Phillies at Cardinals (Game 1) 2:07 p.m. ESPN
Friday, Oct. 7 Padres at Mets (Game 1) 8:07 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8 Padres at Mets (Game 2) 7:37 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8 Phillies at Cardinals (Game 2) 8:37 p.m. ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 9 Padres at Mets (Game 3*) 7:37 p.m. ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 9 Phillies at Cardinals (Game 3*) 8:37 p.m. ESPN

American League 

Date Game Start time TV channel
Friday, Oct. 7 Rays at Guardians (Game 1) 12:07 p.m. ESPN
Friday, Oct. 7 Mariners at Blue Jays (Game 1) 4:07 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8 Rays at Guardians (Game 2) 12:07 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8 Mariners at Blue Jays (Game 2) 4:07 p.m. ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 9 Mariners at Blue Jays (Game 3*) 2:07 p.m. ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 9 Rays at Guardians (Game 3*) 4:07 p.m. ESPN

* — If necessary

Wild-card Staff Predictions

MLB Wild Card Round Staff Predictions

Division Round

National League

Date Game TV channel
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Padres/Mets at Dodgers (Game 1) Fox or FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Phillies/Cardinals at Braves (Game 1) Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12 Padres/Mets at Dodgers (Game 2) Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12 Phillies/Cardinals at Braves (Game 2) Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 14 Dodgers at Padres/Mets (Game 3) Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 14 Braves at Phillies/Cardinals (Game 3) Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15 Dodgers at Padres/Mets (Game 4*) Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15 Braves at Phillies/Cardinals (Game 4*) Fox or FS1
Sunday, Oct. 16 Padres/Mets at Dodgers (Game 5*) Fox or FS1
Sunday, Oct. 16 Phillies/Cardinals at Braves (Game 5*) Fox or FS1

 

American League 

Date Game TV channel
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 1) TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 1) TBS
Thursday, Oct. 13 Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 2) TBS
Thursday, Oct. 13 Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 2) TBS
Saturday, Oct. 15 Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 3) TBS
Saturday, Oct. 15 Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 3) TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16 Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 4*) TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16 Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 4*) TBS
Monday, Oct. 17 Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 5*) TBS
Monday, Oct. 17 Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 5*) TBS

 

Championship Series

  • NLCS: Tuesday, October 18th to Tuesday, October 25th on Fox or FS1
  • ALCS: Wednesday, October 19th to Wednesday, October 26th on TBS

 

World Series

  • Friday, October 28th to Saturday, November 5th on Fox

 

amNew York Staff Picks

Staff Picks for MLB Playoffs

