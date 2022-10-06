2022 MLB Playoffs: Schedule, predictions, favorite picks, how to watch, more

The MLB playoffs kick off on Friday with the Wild Card round.
Earlier in the week, we covered the current World Series odds and our staff picks and best bets, but today we’re going to look at the more immediate matchups and predictions.
The MLB playoff format has the top-two seeds in both the National League and American League with first-round byes, while the other eight teams face off in a best-of-three Wild Card series to determine who will advance.
We have the complete schedule below, but you can see the MLB Playoff bracket here.
How to Watch:
Wild-card Round
National League
|Date
|Game
|Start time
|TV channel
|Friday, Oct. 7
|Phillies at Cardinals (Game 1)
|2:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Friday, Oct. 7
|Padres at Mets (Game 1)
|8:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|Padres at Mets (Game 2)
|7:37 p.m.
|ESPN
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|Phillies at Cardinals (Game 2)
|8:37 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|Padres at Mets (Game 3*)
|7:37 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|Phillies at Cardinals (Game 3*)
|8:37 p.m.
|ESPN
American League
|Date
|Game
|Start time
|TV channel
|Friday, Oct. 7
|Rays at Guardians (Game 1)
|12:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Friday, Oct. 7
|Mariners at Blue Jays (Game 1)
|4:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|Rays at Guardians (Game 2)
|12:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|Mariners at Blue Jays (Game 2)
|4:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|Mariners at Blue Jays (Game 3*)
|2:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|Rays at Guardians (Game 3*)
|4:07 p.m.
|ESPN
* — If necessary
Wild-card Staff Predictions
Division Round
National League
|Date
|Game
|TV channel
|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|Padres/Mets at Dodgers (Game 1)
|Fox or FS1
|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|Phillies/Cardinals at Braves (Game 1)
|Fox or FS1
|Wednesday, Oct. 12
|Padres/Mets at Dodgers (Game 2)
|Fox or FS1
|Wednesday, Oct. 12
|Phillies/Cardinals at Braves (Game 2)
|Fox or FS1
|Friday, Oct. 14
|Dodgers at Padres/Mets (Game 3)
|Fox or FS1
|Friday, Oct. 14
|Braves at Phillies/Cardinals (Game 3)
|Fox or FS1
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|Dodgers at Padres/Mets (Game 4*)
|Fox or FS1
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|Braves at Phillies/Cardinals (Game 4*)
|Fox or FS1
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|Padres/Mets at Dodgers (Game 5*)
|Fox or FS1
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|Phillies/Cardinals at Braves (Game 5*)
|Fox or FS1
American League
|Date
|Game
|TV channel
|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 1)
|TBS
|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 1)
|TBS
|Thursday, Oct. 13
|Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 2)
|TBS
|Thursday, Oct. 13
|Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 2)
|TBS
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 3)
|TBS
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 3)
|TBS
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 4*)
|TBS
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 4*)
|TBS
|Monday, Oct. 17
|Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Game 5*)
|TBS
|Monday, Oct. 17
|Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees (Game 5*)
|TBS
Championship Series
- NLCS: Tuesday, October 18th to Tuesday, October 25th on Fox or FS1
- ALCS: Wednesday, October 19th to Wednesday, October 26th on TBS
World Series
- Friday, October 28th to Saturday, November 5th on Fox
amNew York Staff Picks