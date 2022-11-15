Yankees archnemesis Astros targeting free-agent Anthony Rizzo

First, the Houston Astros took what could have been a championship season from the Yankees, and now they want to take Anthony Rizzo from them too.

The Astros have identified Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target at first base, according to The Athletic. Rizzo exercised his opt-out clause in his contract last week and the team did tender him a qualifying offer, which he has until 4 p.m on Tuesday to accept or reject it.

Houston is also interested in re-signing Yuli Gurriel and going after José Abreu, the report stated.

Rizzo is one of the more interesting situations right now. The lefty-hitting Rizzo is expected to benefit from the elimination of the shift next season, but it becomes a question of whether there will be more interest this offseason or next.

The first baseman could opt to remain with the Yankees in the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium and where he is able to make more money on a one-year salary compared to what he would earn for the season on a multi-year deal. He then could also enter the market without a qualifying offer next offseason.

The qualifying offer that Rizzo is looking at now from the Bronx Bombers is a one-year deal worth $19.65 million dollars, which would be a raise from what he would have earned from the contract he opted out of. Rizzo provided the Yankees what they needed offensively, tying a career-high 32 home runs this season.

Rizzo also appeared in 130 of the 162 regular season games for New York and played in all nine of their postseason contests. However, Rizzo has been dealing with back issues throughout the season and was forced to shut down on three different occasions.

The ball is in Rizzo’s court at the moment, but if he does opt to sign elsewhere the Yankees are at least guaranteed draft pick compensation.