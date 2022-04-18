Yankees stuck at 5–5 after forgettable season start

The Yankees have begun their season relying on inconsistent offense and spotty pitching, which has brought the team to a mediocre 5–5 record through their first 10 games, despite sky-high preseason expectations.

The Bronx Bombers have seen losses to the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Baltimore Orioles thus far, while going scoreless twice on the young season.

In Sunday’s matchup with the O’s, the team failed to reach the scoreboard, while giving up an explosion of Baltimore runs in the 8th inning off a combination of Jonathan Loáisiga and Lucas Luetge on the mound for the pinstripes. The team went on to finish that game with just 4 hits, while 10 batters recorded strikeouts in the contest.

That road loss is emblematic of the team’s early struggles, as they’ve consistently left runnings on base while failing to string together enough offense to send runners across the plate.

Giancarlo Stanton, who frequents the designated hitter spot, currently leads the team in hits with 10 in 40 plate appearances, while seeing 8 RBIs and 2 homeruns. Outfielders Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge, along with infielder DJ LeMahieu have also recorded solid stats, with 9 hits each, and a combined 5 RBIs.

Still, after Hicks and LeMahieu, no one on the team has recorded above a .300 batting average, and the results have shown themselves on the field for the pinstripes.

The Yankees have recorded 7.7 runners stranded on base per game this season, which is the 3rd-worst in the MLB, behind only the Orioles and Colorado Rockies.

“We’ve gotta get after it, and put together some better at bats,” said Yankee manager Aaron Boone after a recent loss to Baltimore.

One notable hitter that has struggled out of the season’s gates is Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the defensive-minded shortstop who the Yankees brought in after losing out on free agent prize Carlos Correa in the offseason.

Kiner-Falefa has struggled thus far, with a .214 batting average, and recording 6 hits and 7 strikeouts. The team has relegated the shortstop to the back of the lineup, but his lack of production has still presented a negative presence on offense, and contributed to the team’s erratic hit-or-miss scoring.

On defense, the Yanks have seen spotty pitching, with 5 starters on the mound so far this year, and a 3 ERA combined.

Gerrit Cole, who has led the team in innings pitched, has recorded a 5.59 ERA after a stellar preseason performance that has failed to translate directly this season. Jameson Taillon has also seen significant time on the mound, but has earned 3.72 runs per game, and struck out just 8 batters.

One bright spot in the bullpen for the Bronx Bombers comes as righty Nestor Cortes has dominated thus far, with 0 earned runs and 17 strikeouts in 9.1 innings pitched over 2 games.

In a recent game against Baltimore, Cortest recorded an “immaculate inning” — striking out 3 straight batters, using only 3 pitches each.

“I think guys appreciate his story. He wasn’t the giant prospect coming up,” said Boone. “He’s taken advantage of every opportunity put in front of him.”

But unless the rest of the bullpen can step up, and the offense can string together enough hits to stay in games, the team figures to be in their current, mediocre position in the standings.

The team will next face off against the Tigers in Detroit on April 19.