Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Yankees

Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo on 2-year deal worth $32 million

By
0
comments
Posted on
Anthony Rizzo Yankees
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are bringing back Anthony Rizzo on a two-year, $32 million deal, according to reports late Tuesday night.

His signing settles the search for New York’s first baseman while also providing a much-needed left-handed bat in a right-handed heavy lineup. The Yankees had been linked to free-agent Freddie Freeman, who will not be returning to the Atlanta Braves after they acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Rizzo, a three-time All-Star, was acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline last season from the Chicago Cubs — the organization he spent nine-plus seasons with. He was a fixture in their World Series-winning team in 2016 that broke a 108-year championship drought, the highlight of a six-year stretch from 2014-2019 in which he batted .284, posted a .901 OPS, and averaged 30 home runs and 99 RBI per season.

With the Cubs in the middle of a rebuild, he was sent to New York where he batted .249 with a .768 OPS, eight home runs, and 21 RBI in 49 games.

Recent production suggests that the 32-year-old is on the wrong side of his prime playing days, but a left-handed bat in the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium should see plenty of production — especially with a lineup that boasts the protection of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Rizzo’s return will shake up the Yankees’ fielding tactics further after acquiring Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela on Monday.

With Rizzo at first, Gleyber Torres making the move from shortstop to second base, Kiner-Falefa at short, and Donaldson at third base, veteran DJ LeMahieu — still one of the best natural hitters in the American League — will likely bounce around between first, second, and third base to ensure he gets enough at-bats in 2022.

This story first appeared on TailgateSports.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC