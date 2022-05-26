Jalen Rose admits mistake to vote Kyrie Irving on All-NBA 3rd Team

Kyrie Irving played in just 29 games this year for the Brooklyn Nets and for one NBA Analyst, that was enough to garner a vote for the All-NBA team that was announced Tuesday.

Speaking on NBA Countdown last night before Game 5 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, Jalen Rose admitted to being the lone vote for the Brooklyn Nets point guard on the All-NBA third team while not voting for Atlanta Hawks point guard, Trae Young.

“I get mesmerized by his talent, but it was a mistake to put him on third team. I’m glad that didn’t cost Trae Young his spot; who deserved it more. So, I’m going to owe that.” said Rose trying to explain his rational.

The announcement sparked outrage from others at the desk with commentator, Stephen A. Smith screaming out “What!”

Young averaged over 28 points per game, while playing 76 games and leading the Hawks to a first-round exit against the top-seeded Heat.

This was the first time that Young has been named to an All-NBA team.

While Rose did admit his mistake, he did try to defend his thought process by saying “in my mind, it was a unique season…when Kyrie Irving decided to play for whatever reason, he was as dominant as any player in the league and he was one of the top-15 performers when he was in uniform.”

Jalen Rose’s admission has come after many people were left puzzled on a few decisions made by the voters for the All-NBA selection team.

One example is Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid, who after being voted second for NBA MVP, was put on the All-NBA second team while having more first-team votes than Celtics guard, Jayson Tatum.

While NBA writers and commentators still have overall voting power, there has been growing talk of changing the actual process with contract extensions being decided on where certain athletes finish.

Irving is entering the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets and there is already speculation on if the Nets will even offer him a new deal.

