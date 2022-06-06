5x All-Star, John Wall’s ruthless response to Colin Cowherd: “This guys is a joke”

John Wall was the face of the Wizards franchise for nine years.

A complete point guard that has had his share of injuries over the last three seasons, Wall recently caught slack from none other than Colin Cowherd on The Herd, Monday afternoon.

“John Wall has never made a teammate better…Draymond Green has made every teammate he’s ever played with better.” Cowherd said.

The internet went haywire in response to Cowherd but Wall quickly responded back saying “Lol this guy is a joke.”

Many on twitter compared the careers of Trevor Ariza, Marcin Gortat and Otto Porter Jr. being better due to the play of John Wall.

All received lucrative contract extensions from either the Wizards or outside of the organization.

John Wall has drawn Cowherd’s ire before

It seems that John Wall has gotten on Colin Cowherd’s bad side since he came into the league in 2010. In Wall’s first game in the league, he danced in pre-game introductions and Cowherd responded in kind.

“He’s gonna end up on the Iverson, Francis, Starbury: great stats, nine All-Star teams, never play with good smart players and an elite head coach. He’s gonna drive people nuts.” Cowherd said back then.

That comment was the start of a six year stint in which Cowherd would complain about Wall’s leadership intangibles, decision-making, clutch performance, and also his family.

Cowherd was originally trying to prop up the skills and leadership intangibles of Draymond Green, now in the NBA Finals with the Warriors after a win in Game 2, Sunday Night.

Instead a comment from Cowherd drew the anger of Wall who has apparently had enough with the long-time FS1 commentator.

The rest of the NBA world has seemingly agreed with Wall.

Turning to twitter, former Celtic, Kendrick Perkins was quick to respond to Cowherd’s clip saying ” Hey

(Marcin) Gortat, didn’t John Wall make you better?!”

Kyle Kuzma, a current Wizard also responded saying “False take. John got maaaaany dudes paid!”