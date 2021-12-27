Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Big East announced on Monday that each of St. John’s basketball’s next two games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the program unable to trot out the seven healthy players needed to compete in NCAA games.

It’s the third Red Storm game that had been postponed after the team’s Big East opener scheduled for Dec. 23 against Butler was postponed. Wednesday’s matchup in Queens against Marquette and Saturday’s visit to Georgetown is trying to be rescheduled by the Big East. If it cannot be moved, the game will be ruled a no-contest and canceled.

While Marquette is able to play, Georgetown is also experiencing a pause due to issues sparked by the virus.

St. John’s is dealing with a sizable COVID outbreak amongst its ranks that has impacted some key players. Julian Champagnie, Joel Soriano, and Tareq Coburn were three notable players who had tested positive for the virus over the last two weeks.

Champagnie, who leads St. John’s with 20.3 points per game emerged from quarantine on Sunday but has yet to pass cardiac tests that would give him the green light to play.

With their next two games pushed back, the Red Storm’s next game is scheduled for Jan. 5 against DePaul, which would be the team’s first game in 18 days.