Blueshirts host playoff Beard-A-Thon

Rangers Beard-A-Thon will be coming to the Rangerstown on Thursday.

Rangers fans in need of a shave for the playoffs are in luck.

Rangers Beard-A-Thon will be coming to the Rangerstown “Hockey House” next to the Garden on 7th Avenue Thursday afternoon. Now in its third year, the Beard-A-Thon will be the premier place for fans to stop in for a shave and participate in a slew of hockey-themed activities and giveaways.

Schick will be providing their Schick Hydro Razors to professional barbers that will be on hand for any and all fans ready to part with their hockey-season beard. For those who can’t make it Thursday, the Rangers-centric barbershop will be available for fans throughout the playoffs.

Beards aside, the event will be hosting autograph opportunities, live Q&A sessions with former Rangers Adam Graves and Rod Gilbert and, most importantly, a chance to win 2014 Rangers playoff tickets.

If that’s not incentive enough to nix the beard, models Jarah Mariano and Heide Lindgren will be in attendance to help with the final shaves.

Funds from participating fans will help raise money for the Garden of Dreams Foundation, the nonprofit charity devoted to helping children who face obstacles such as poverty, illness and foster care.